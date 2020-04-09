Littleton nursing home reports five more COVID-19 resident deaths

Sixty-seven of 98 residents tested at the facility were positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and so far 22 have been transferred to hospitals, according to the statement. Another two tests are still pending.

Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley said in a statement that the five new deaths were among residents who had been hospitalized but gave no more detail.

A Littleton nursing home said Thursday that five more residents had died after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus infected dozens of seniors there, for a total of 10 deaths in less than two weeks.

The facility also has 74 employees out sick, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the president of the nursing home’s parent company, Tennessee-based Life Care Centers of America, pledged that the center would be more transparent and work closely with state and local authorities, after several elected officials criticized the company for not cooperating.

“It is never our intent to be less than transparent with government authorities at all levels — town, state or federal,” Beecher Hunter said in a statement. “We need and seek their support to be successful in achieving our mission and as a contributing member of the community’s continuum of health care.”

Across the region, coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities have become an increasing concern, as many facilities report widespread infections and some see multiple deaths.

At least a half dozen Massachusetts nursing homes were cited last year for an infection control deficiency, including Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley. The hygiene deficiencies identified in August were considered “isolated” and were rated in the second-lowest of four possible categories of severity. Tim Killian, spokesman for the parent company, said those deficiencies were “fixed pretty quickly," the Globe reported Thursday.

Elsewhere around the state, other senior sites reported new infections and deaths.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare said Thursday that a resident had died and 11 had tested positive at its Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, an assisted living and rehab facility in Peabody. In a statement, Chelsea Jewish said the infected residents were moved to two isolation units at the Brudnick Center, along with seven other residents who tested positive at its Chelsea nursing facilities.

At Shillman House in Framingham, a resident who had suffered from lung disease died after testing positive for coronavirus, and two other residents there tested positive, according to Amy Schectman, president of 2Life Communities, which owns Shillman and other senior housing sites in eastern Massachusetts.

Schectman said Thursday that seven residents at 2Life’s flagship campus in Brighton also tested positive for the virus along with one resident at its Golda Meir House in Newton.





