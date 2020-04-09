New York reports highest daily death toll; hospitalizations plunge

New York City reported a record 824 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours, a grim reminder that despite flattening infection curves and lower hospital admissions, the crisis in the largest US city is far from over.
Statewide, the fatality rate has worsened by the day. New York reported 799 new deaths on Thursday, 779 the previous day and 731 the day before that. The city and state take snapshots of the virus’s effects at different times during the day, which may account for the discrepancy in their reporting.
The latest spike in deaths, which lag as an indicator of the virus’s spread, comes as the rate of hospitalizations in the city and state is dropping. At his daily virus briefing on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been only 200 net new hospitalizations over 24 hours, the lowest number since the crisis broke out. That number had been as high as 1,400.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the apparent flattening of the infection curve might mean that the city might reach a second phase as early as June that would relax restrictions on movement outside the home. That would require much wider testing continued adherence to some level of social distancing, he said.
The mayor gave no estimates for when, or under what conditions, businesses, schools, courts, restaurants or theaters could reopen.
“If we do things right and get testing we can make steady progress,” de Blasio said. “If we don’t do things right or get thrown a curve ball we may have to tighten restrictions further.”
The city death toll reached 4,426 as of Thursday morning, up from more than 3,600 the previous day, which ended with about 80,200 hospitalizations. Confirmed cases totaled roughly 84,000, up about 6,400 from 24 hours earlier.
As the caseloads stabilize and decrease, city officials plan to isolate mildly symptomatic patients in hotel rooms while they fight off the virus to prevent them from infecting others in their households, de Blasio said.
