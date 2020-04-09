New York reports highest daily death toll; hospitalizations plunge

New York City reported a record 824 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours, a grim reminder that despite flattening infection curves and lower hospital admissions, the crisis in the largest US city is far from over.

Statewide, the fatality rate has worsened by the day. New York reported 799 new deaths on Thursday, 779 the previous day and 731 the day before that. The city and state take snapshots of the virus’s effects at different times during the day, which may account for the discrepancy in their reporting.

The latest spike in deaths, which lag as an indicator of the virus’s spread, comes as the rate of hospitalizations in the city and state is dropping. At his daily virus briefing on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said there had been only 200 net new hospitalizations over 24 hours, the lowest number since the crisis broke out. That number had been as high as 1,400.