Salem orders shoppers, store employees to wear cloth masks

It instructs shoppers not to wear a surgical mask or respirator, because such personal protective equipment is badly needed by health care providers and emergency responders.

Beginning Sunday, anyone entering a grocery store, hardware store, pharmacy, restaurant serving take-out, or other business deemed essential by the state must wear a mask, bandana, scarf, or other fabric covering over their nose and mouth, the order says.

The Salem Board of Health will require cloth face coverings for all shoppers and employees at supermarkets, drugstores, and otherbusinesses operating during the coronavirus emergency, according to an emergency order issued Thursday.

Salem’s health agent, David Greenbaum, could not be reached for comment on the emergency order Thursday evening.

The city’s first known death from the coronavirus was a part-time cashier at the Market Basket in Salem, 59-year-old Vitalina Williams, who also worked in store security at the Walmart in Lynn.

Masks are also required for store employees who interact with the public or work within six feet of a coworker. The emergency order instructs employees to follow the city’s previously issued guidance on wearing rubber gloves while working, washing hands frequently, and sanitizing work areas routinely.

Cloth face coverings and social distancing measures are required for anyone entering a communal area of a residential or commercial building that contains more than unit.

The order also outlaws ice cream trucks.

It will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and “remain in effect until notice is given, pursuant to the Board of Health’s judgement, that the Public Health Emergency no longer exists,” the document says.

