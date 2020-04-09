Testing has begun on mask decontamination system in Somerville

He said officials hoped that over the weekend and into early next week, mask decontamination could be conducted “at an increasing rate.”

“We are doing test runs now,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, medical director for emergency preparedness at Massachusetts General Hospital and Partners Healthcare. “We’re going through a phased start right now. ... We have to make sure it works.”

Testing has begun on a massive mask decontamination machine in Somerville that is expected to be a game-changer in the state’s quest for personal protective equipment to protect health care workers on the front lines in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously, the Battelle system is just extremely helpful to us,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “It’s extremely important." He said officials hoped it would eventually clean up to 80,000 masks a day.

The system made by the nonprofit, Columbus, Ohio-based Battelle uses concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor to clean N95 masks.

It was dropped off in a set of shipping containers at around 8 a.m. Sunday. The site is a former Kmart in Somerville next to Partners headquarters near Assembly Row. Partners teamed up with Battelle and the city of Somerville on the project.

N95 masks are in high demand and offer superior protection to other masks. Under normal circumstances, N95 masks are discarded after each use. With this system, they can be reused safely up to 20 times, according to Battelle.

Sterilizing 80,000 N95 masks a day should be enough to serve all hospitals in Massachusetts and possibly New England, according to some estimates.

Andy Rosen and Rebecca Ostriker of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





