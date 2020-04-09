While juggling classes and reporting on coronavirus, college journalists from across the country join forces

When Kristina Chen arrived at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in September, she had no idea her freshman year would be uprooted by a pandemic. Once it was, there wasn’t a road map for transitioning to a radically different, virtual college environment.

Maryam Zafar (top left), editor-in-chief of the Cornell Daily Sun, used Zoom to communicate with her members of the paper and coordinate remote coronavirus coverage.

As editor-in-chief of The Tech, MIT’s student newspaper, Chen had to scramble when students learned they would be forced to leave campus in a matter of days because of the coronavirus epidemic. From curating a live update page for coronavirus coverage, to pumping out one final print edition, to overseeing a virtual newsroom, her responsibilities mounted as she packed up her dorm.

“It was a little bit scary to think what was going to happen to the newspaper because basically a lot of things were going to change,” Chen said. “I never would have expected that this was something I’d run into while serving for the first time in this position.”

From her home in Illinois, Chen, 18, is now doing her best to manage a newsroom of dozens of writers while she juggles online classwork. She’s not alone — student journalists from across the country are grappling with the reality of producing a newspaper remotely, a stark contrast to a centralized newsroom where ideas are pitched, templates are laid out for print, and camaraderie is in full supply.

In a Slack channel simply titled “Editors” that Chen created, a group of more than 100 editors at student newspapers across the country — 43 papers from 24 states, to be exact — bounce ideas off each other as they sort through the chaotic nature of coronavirus coverage, all while taking a full slate of classes.

“One of the things that digital media has provided us, and a platform like Slack has provided us, is the ability to reach out across distance in real time,” said Nancy Baym, a senior principal researcher at Microsoft who lives in Cambridge. Such platforms "are really important in helping to mobilize large, distributed groups in a crisis.”

Weekly Zoom sessions, led by a Middlebury Campus editor, encourage collaboration across a range of perspectives — the first video conference included 65 journalists. A book chronicling how college journalists are covering the pandemic is in the works, with Duke Chronicle editors compiling articles from campus newspapers and reflections from student journalists about covering higher education during the pandemic.

What sparked the interest of Tys Sweeney, the associate editor of the Tufts Daily and an original organizer of the campus journalism group, was the idea of a group editorial from all participating student newspapers.

“My initial vision was to put forth a central, unified voice from college students and college papers, which are the spokespeople for campuses across the country, and push administrations broadly to adopt similar progressive policies that would benefit students,” said Sweeney, a former opinion editor at the paper.

Several publications represented in the Slack channel, including the Cornell Daily Sun, The Villanovan, and The Daily Princetonian, published editorials urging their administrations to enact a pass/fail grading option for the spring term. Sweeney hopes a unified effort could bring about broader change.

When Sweeney and other Daily editors first learned that the university was going to close campus and cancel regular classes, they immediately thought of ways to keep the newspaper in operation. Within days, a radical transformation was underway. Print editions were cancelled, meetings moved online. But the paper continued to publish daily, producing consistent coverage across all sections, complemented by an uptick in news articles.

At the University of Oregon’s Daily Emerald, students are grappling with a harsh reality: as the journalism industry continues to contract, college newspapers have a greater responsibility to provide coverage.

Like the Tufts Daily, the majority of the Emerald’s staff, about 70 journalists, work for free, devoting several hours every day to reporting, editing, and assisting their co-workers.

“People are relying on us for information, and we have to be here to cover it,” said Michael Tobin, the Emerald’s editor-in-chief.

The Daily Emerald at the University of Oregon has transitioned to remote coverage after being pushed off campus in light of the coronavirus pandemic. College newsrooms across the country are learning to adjust to virtual communities to cover campus news. Sarah Northrop / Daily Emerald (custom credit)/Sarah Northrop / Daily Emerald

While defending the rights of campus journalists, the Student Press Law Center has “highlighted the fact that as local news organizations face more and more trouble, student media often becomes the primary, or at least complimentary, local news media in many places,” noted Joshua Braun, an associate journalism professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Tobin spends about 40 hours a week running the paper, pushing his classes to the back burner.

“Well I don’t have coronavirus, but I have senioritis," he acknowledged. "I’m really putting all my efforts into keeping our coverage on track.”

The Emerald, Daily, and Tech rely heavily on advertisements, which have all but vanished in recent weeks as print editions were eliminated.

Still, at a time of unprecedented crisis, students are making sure their classmates get the latest news.

“Things are just going to happen and you’re going to have to be able to adapt,” Tobin said. “I think if we can find a way to run a newsroom during a global pandemic, then anything is really possible for journalism.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.