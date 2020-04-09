An uncomfortable curtain is closed around open spaces

The most serious threat of virus transmission is in prolonged exposure to others in enclosed environments. Epidemiologists claim that brief exposure to someone through walking or jogging poses a relatively low risk. With the closure of open-space properties to the public, we are limited to private properties and crowded sidewalks.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the public has been asked to practice social distancing by staying at home and avoiding nonessential travel, many experts recommend that we go outdoors and exercise. So I cannot fathom why organizations such as the Trustees of Reservations and Massachusetts Audubon have closed their properties to the public.

I implore that all agencies that are entrusted with our open spaces (they are not “nonessential businesses”) reopen for all of us to enjoy fresh and healthy air.

Hilary Ziven

Medfield





We’re capable of using parks safely

On Monday, I found that Prospect Hill Park in Waltham was officially closed. This is ridiculous; this is a 252-acre park that I’m guessing has, at most, 200 people on a nice day. True, pre-coronavirus, some of these people would be with kids in playgrounds or in large groups having a picnic. But we have to be able to deal with difficult situations and not totally give up.

Open space is critical to physical and mental health. If necessary, entrances could be closed off, and people would enter past a gatekeeper who controls how many are in the park at a time. But we need to keep parks open, and in denser areas, we really need to close some streets to traffic.

I don’t think this is a minor issue.

Ezra S. Abrams

Newton





Northampton mayor sets right example by closing parks, playgrounds

I write from Northampton, where Mayor David Narkewicz, now recovered from COVID-19, has closed our small city’s parks and playgrounds. Hoops and baskets down, signs up. We received fair warning of the disease’s seriousness, and we worried, when our mayor fell ill. Now he’s going beyond the governor’s edict.

All of this limiting of our sense of freedom is hard. But it’s necessary. As much as I love parks and playgrounds, I urge Governor Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh of Boston to follow Mayor Narkewicz’s lead to further restrict our movements in the short term. I hope that they both stay healthy and safe and that many more of us do, too.

We want to come out of this crisis having saved as many lives as possible. This is another way we can accomplish that aim.

Sarah Buttenwieser

Northampton





We’re getting a keen sense of just how valuable these amenities are

“In these unsettling times, we turn to nature for comfort” (Opinion, April 6) by Shelby Semmes is a well-timed op-ed. Having spent 35 years working to improve parks throughout metro Boston, I have observed an ebb and flow to funding that has prevented many of these spaces from reaching their full potential. Over the past four weeks, I have noted just how crucial it is to deliver great park and open-space amenities to a diverse population of different means. My hope is that others also have noticed. And now, going forward, perhaps the offering of compelling open space will become recognized as an essential public service.

Eugene R. Bolinger

Boston

The writer is a landscape architect whose firm is working with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Public Garden on the development of a master plan for Boston Common.