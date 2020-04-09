John Prine said profound things in simple ways

No, it was his lyrics that caught and kept you. He said complex things in simple ways. Witty and wistful, silly or sly, poignant and penetrating, his songs could fold a moment of impish delight or a lifetime of sadness into a phrase or two, delivering it in rhyme schemes so basic they are usually the domain of doggerel.

Every unforgettable singer-songwriter has a singular quality. Prine’s wasn’t his guitar playing, though it was finger-picking good, or his voice, which was a mid-range twang for much of his life, before descending into lower, raspier tones after the first of two cancer surgeries.

When someone whose music you’ve loved for decades dies, it’s as though you’ve lost a cherished friend. That’s certainly the way it feels with John Prine , who died Tuesday from complications of COVID-19 .

Consider these lines from “Hello in There,” a song about an elderly couple who, with their children grown and flown, have lapsed into quiet melancholy:

Me and Loretta, we don’t talk much more,

She sits and stares through the backdoor screen.

And all the news just repeats itself

Like some forgotten dream that we’ve both seen.

Other times, humor comes with an unexpected juxtaposition.

It was Christmas in prison

and the food was real good

We had turkey and pistols

Carved out of wood

Big insights come from little things, as in this song about his carpenter grandfather.

He was level on the level

And shaved even every door

And voted for Eisenhower

'Cause Lincoln won the war

Many of Prine’s songs are about love gone bad, couples coming apart. “Far From Me” starts as a young man waits while his girlfriend shuts down the café where she works, aware as he watches that her shift isn’t the only thing about to end.

Well, I leaned on my left leg

in the parking lot dirt

And Cathy was closing the lights

A June bug flew from the warmth he once knew

And I wished for once I weren’t right

Why, we used to laugh together

And we’d dance to any old song

Well, ya know, she still laughs with me

But she waits just a second too long.

The breakup isn’t long in coming.

Well, we hadn’t gone far in my beat up old car

And I was prepared for the worst.

“Will you still see me tomorrow?”

“No, I got too much to do”

Well, a question ain’t really a question

If you know the answer too.

Occasionally, though, love does work out. In a duet with Iris DeMent about a couple who love each other despite faults and foibles, Prine sang the man’s appreciative part:

She don't like her eggs all runny

She thinks crossin’ her legs is funny

She looks down her nose at money

She gets it on like the Easter Bunny

She’s my baby, I’m her honey

I’m never gonna let her go

The first time I saw Prine in concert, in the mid-1980s, he was lighting his next cigarette off the glow of the last. The final time, four years ago, he had survived two bouts with cancer, but lost part of a lung. He was affable as ever, but his health problems had taken an obvious physical toll.

On “The Tree of Forgiveness,” his 2018 album, he gave us lyrics appropriate to our troubled times.

“The lonesome friends of science say

The world will end most any day

Well, if it does then that’s OK

‘Cause I don’t live here anyway

I live down deep inside my head

Where long ago I made my bed

In a voice gone to deep gravel, he said that his father had always told him that when you’re dead, you’re dead, but that he still hoped for heavenly reunions with his parents, his brother Doug, and his aunts.

That wasn’t all he had on his celestial agenda.

'Cause I’m gonna have a cocktail:

Vodka and ginger ale

Thanks for the sadness and the smiles, the wit and the warmth. Thanks for it all, John. May the heavenly spirits be with you.

