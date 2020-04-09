Tom Rush on John Prine: ‘He saw truths that had never occurred to us before’

John Prine performing at the Beacon Theater in New York in 1995. The singer-songwriter died April 7, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73. CHANG W. LEE/NYT

I did not know him well, not as well as I would wish. We worked together on a few occasions, ran into each other at a couple of gatherings. I knew him mainly, as did most of us, through his work, his songs.

He had me from “Angel from Montgomery.” Damn, that song was so strong, so true, it took your breath away. This in spite of the fact that there’s a guy singing, “I am an old woman, named after my mother. . . .” It took about a tenth of a second to get over the, “Wait! He’s not an old woman!” bit and get swept away by the power of the story, get drawn into the picture he was painting. (Also, there was the part that it never seemed to even occur to him that he was not, in fact, an old woman, he understood and occupied that character so fully and empathetically.)