Join our Bruins live chat with Kevin Paul Dupont at 2 p.m.

The last we saw them, it seemed likely the Bruins could end up right back where they were last June: Playing for the Stanley Cup.
The NHL playoffs were supposed to start this week. Instead, the TD Garden ice sheet has been melted, and sports are at a standstill.
But we’ve still got plenty to talk about.
Join Bruins beat writer Kevin Paul Dupont for a live chat at 2 p.m. Thursday right here.
Here’s how to submit questions:
- Leave them in the comments below this story.
- Tweet them to @BGlobeSports or @GlobeKPD.
And tune in at 2 p.m. to watch Dupont answer your queries in real time.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.