Join our Bruins live chat with Kevin Paul Dupont at 2 p.m.

By Katie McInerney and Kevin Paul Dupont Globe Staff,Updated April 9, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Could another Stanley Cup be in the Bruins' future?
Could another Stanley Cup be in the Bruins' future?Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The last we saw them, it seemed likely the Bruins could end up right back where they were last June: Playing for the Stanley Cup.

The NHL playoffs were supposed to start this week. Instead, the TD Garden ice sheet has been melted, and sports are at a standstill.

But we’ve still got plenty to talk about.

Join Bruins beat writer Kevin Paul Dupont for a live chat at 2 p.m. Thursday right here.

Here’s how to submit questions:

And tune in at 2 p.m. to watch Dupont answer your queries in real time.


Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.