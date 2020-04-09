Colby Cave still in medical coma

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave remains in a medically- induced coma in a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. The Oilers, through Cave’s family, provided an update on Cave’s status on their Twitter account. “This is giving his brain time to heal & rest from all he’s been through,” the team wrote in the post. The 25-year-old native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, was airlifted Tuesday to Sunnybrook Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. Cave scored one goal in 11 games with Edmonton this season. He has four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with Boston and Edmonton.

Pride give GM, coach extensions

The Boston Pride of the National Women’s Hockey League announced general manager Karilyn Pilch and head coach Paul Mara signed multi-year contracts to remain with the team. The Pride also said forward Christina Putigna, who was sixth in the league in scoring, has signed to play for Boston next season.

Advertisement

Basketball

Ex-Celtic Pierce in H-O-R-S-E challenge

Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce is among the eight participants slated to compete in ESPN’s NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge. Pierce, who retired in 2017 and now works as a basketball analyst for ESPN, will be joined by fellow NBAer-turned-analyst Chauncey Billups, new Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr., Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The field will be divided into two groups in a single-elimination tourney where players will attempt to match shots with their opponents from their respective, isolated home courts. Dunking is not allowed. ESPN will broadcast all games, starting with the opening round on Sunday.

Advertisement

Nicole Yang

Miscellany

Chiefs retain CB Bashaud Breeland

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $4.5 million, helping to alleviate one of the Super Bowl champions’ biggest concerns ahead of the NFL draft. ESPN.com was first to report that the two sides had agreed to a reunion after Breeland played a significant part in helping the organization end a five-decade championship drought . . . Mikki Allen, 42, Tennessee’s assistant athletic director, was hired as athletic director at Tennessee State and will succeed Teresa Phillips, who is retiring after 16 years at the school . . . South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men’s basketball program and will play his final season elsewhere. The school confirmed the 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, N.Y., will join his third school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play immediately after spending his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina . . . Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said the school met the requirements of its NCAA men’s basketball postseason ban, even though most of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be eligible for all postseason play in the 2020-21 season . . . Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, a pair of former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives who were indicted as part of the US government’s investigation of soccer corruption, were allowed to remain free on $15 million appearance bonds three days after being indicted. Lopez and Martinez pleaded not guilty, as did the sports marketing company Full Play Group SA, which also is charged with racketeering.

Advertisement



