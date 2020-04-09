Julian Edelman has vandalism charge dropped

According to TMZ, Edelman will not be prosecuted because, according to Los Angeles police, the owner of the vehicle told prosecutors that he “has been fully compensated for the repair costs to the vehicle” and does not want Edelman charged with a crime.

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is off the hook for his January arrest for jumping on the hood of someone’s car in Los Angeles.

Edelman was arrested on Jan. 11 around 9 p.m. when he slid across the hood of a Mercedes that had stopped for pedestrians while leaving a parking lot in Beverly Hills. Edelman had just had dinner with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola at Cantina FRIDA, a Mexican restaurant in the area.

Edelman was charged with misdemeanor vandalism but the charge will not be pursued. Edelman was released following the arrest on a citation and had been scheduled to appear in court Monday.

