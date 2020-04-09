A look at the Globe’s Athletes of the Year for gymnastics, skiing, swimming, track, and wrestling

Here are our Athletes of the Year for the 2019-2020 winter season:

Before the Globe publishes its All-Scholastics for all winter high school sports (online Friday, print Sunday), we’re revealing our Athletes of the Year for gymnastics, skiing, swimming, indoor track, and wrestling. These athletes excelled all season to earn individual accolades and help their teams to overall success.

Jonah Henderson, Newton North – The junior posted top scores on rings, parallel bars, high bar, and pommel horse to become all-around individual champion and lead the Newton co-op team to a sixth straight state title.

Gracy Mowers, Masconomet – Now a three-time Globe Athlete of the Year, the junior won floor, vault, and all-around individual state titles while leading Masco to a state championship.

Alpine skiing

James Davis, Weston – Also a captain of Weston’s soccer team, the junior won the giant slalom title at the state championship and finished fifth overall. He earned a selection to the state team at the Eastern championships.

Julia Waal, Hingham – The senior was the state giant slalom champion, went undefeated in Ski East, and led Hingham to a third straight title to become a two-time Globe Skier of the Year.

Nordic skiing

Lucas Bodkins, Dover-Sherborn – The senior won the state title at Prospect Mountain by more than a minute, improving significantly from his seventh place finish as a junior.

Sofia Scirica, Wellesley – The freshman burst onto the scene with an individual state title and an undefeated run in MassBay Ski East races, then went on to finish second in the sprint and third in the 5K at junior nationals.

Boys’ swimming

Charlie Reichle, Concord-Carlisle – The junior diver won the Dual County League title and secured his third Division 1 individual state title with a score of 524.15.

Tyler Roethke, Nantucket – The senior was the Cape & Islands MVP, won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle at the D2 state meet, and helped Nantucket’s 200 and 400 free relay teams to state titles.

Aaron Zhu, Chelmsford – A four-time all-scholastic, class valedictorian, and MIT commit, the senior won a state title in the D1 200 individual medley and secured sectional titles in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

Girls’ swimming

Alex Connors, Silver Lake – A two-time All-American in the 500 freestyle, the senior took the D1 state title in that event and won a state title in the 200 freestyle.

Charlotte Martinkus, Weston – The sophomore diver already holds six school records and compiled 497.60 points at the D2 state meet to win her first individual state title.

Ava Yablonski, Dover-Sherborn – The sophomore was the Tri-Valley League MVP, won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke at the D2 meet, and tied the meet record (23.63 seconds) in the 50 freestyle at the South sectionals.

Indoor track

Richmond Kwaateng, Lowell – The UConn-bound senior claimed D1, All-State, and New England titles in the 55 meters, long jump, and as a member the 4x200 relay team.

Lauren Sablone, Austin Prep – Before heading off to Princeton for softball, the senior cruised to All-State titles in the 55 meters and the 300, qualifying for nationals in both events.

Wrestling

Hunter Adrian, Medford – The senior went 58-1 at 120 pounds this season and finished his career with four D3 state titles, four All-State titles, three New England titles, and two All-American selections.

Evan Kinney, Chelmsford – The junior went 46-4 at 113 pounds and won D1 and All-State titles, then placed second at New Englands.

Maximilian Leete, Danvers – Also the kicker on the Danvers football team, the junior went 57-0 at 126 pounds to win his fourth D2 North, third state, third All-State, and first New England championships.