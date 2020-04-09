Paul Pierce to participate in H-O-R-S-E competition on ESPN

Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce is among the eight participants slated to compete in ESPN’s NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge.

Pierce, who retired in 2017 and now works as a basketball analyst for ESPN, will be joined by fellow NBAer-turned-analyst Chauncey Billups, new Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr., Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

The field will be divided into two groups in a single-elimination tourney.