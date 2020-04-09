Red Sox’ value rises to $3.3 billion in latest Forbes rankings

With MLB and all professional and amateur sports shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Forbes offered a glimpse into the impact a prolonged shutdown would have on the MLB.

The Red Sox remained in third place among the 30 ballclubs, trailing the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers ($3.4 billion, up 3 percent) and the New York Yankees, whose $5 billion value was up 9 percent from last year.

The Red Sox saw a 3 percent bump last year to increase the franchise’s value to $3.3 billion, according to 2019 Major League Baseball valuations from Forbes released on Thursday.

With $10.5 billion in total revenues last year, MLB teams should still be able to keep most if not all of their revenues derived from their national media deals, as well as sponsorship deals even in a prolonged shutdown. How much local media revenues would be retained is harder to calculate sport-wide, but combined media and sponsorship revenues comprise 61 percent of MLB’s revenue pie.

Gate receipts are worth $3.2 billion, with other stadium revenue like concessions, merchandise, and parking worth approximately $925 million. Beyond the lost revenues from games that will not be played, if MLB were to begin its season playing in empty stadiums, teams on average would lose 39 percent of their revenues.

Forbes reported that profits from last year should help MLB weather the 2020 pandemic. Last year, profits reached record highs of $50 million per team on average, an increase of 25 percent from 2018.

Forbes looked at each team’s local television and radio deals as part of the value estimate. The Red Sox, who own 80 percent of their local TV broadcaster NESN, ranked fifth among teams for local media at $104 million, trailing the Dodgers, Yankees, Angels, and Phillies.

Before the new valuations were released, the Red Sox were tied for 12th among all sports teams in the world in value as of last summer.

The current ownership group, Fenway Sports Group, paid $700 million for the Red Sox in 2002. The principal owner of FSG, John Henry, owns the Boston Globe.

The average value of an MLB team rose 4 percent to $1.85 billion. That annual increase is the smallest since 2010. Over the last decade, franchises saw an average annual increase of 10 percent.

The Yankees have led all MLB franchises in value since 1998. George Steinbrenner paid $10 million when he bought the Yankees from CBS in 1973.

The Yankees are considered to be the second most valuable sports franchise in the world, trailing only the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, ranked last year by Forbes at $5 billion, with that figure expected to increase when new valuations come out this summer.

The Marlins are the sole MLB franchise with a value of less than $1 billion. They are at $980 million, down 2 percent from last year. The Pirates, ranked 22nd at $1.26 billion, were the only other team to see a value drop, of 1 percent, from the prior year.

