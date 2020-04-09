‘Strong conviction’ there will be college football this year, report says

“They sound certain there still will be college football this season,” Schefter said of his sources.

Schefter, who made his assertion based on the people he’s spoken to “in and around” college football this week, said there’s some uncertainty when games would be played.

There is “strong conviction” college football will be played this season, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

There are multiple opinions across the spectrum when it comes to the state of the college game. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said recently he’d be surprised if we see college or NFL games this fall.

“I’ll be so surprised if that happens. Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine,” Herbstreit told ESPN Radio late last month. “I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

On the other side, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy sounded like someone interested in getting back to normal as soon as possible.

“In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They’re all in good shape. They’re all 18-, 19-, 20-, 21- and 22-year-olds. They’re healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have,” Gundy said in a conference call with the media on Tuesday.

“There’s some people that are asymptomatic. If that’s true, then we sequester them. And people say that’s crazy. No, it’s not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma.”

