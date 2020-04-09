Vast majority of Americans would not attend games without coronavirus vaccine, poll says

A striking majority of Americans, nearly three out of four, would rather stay home than go to a stadium or an arena to watch sports without a coronavirus vaccine, according to a new Seton Hall Sports Poll released on Thursday.

Seventy-two percent of Americans said they would stay away from a sports event if it were held before a vaccine is developed. Even if the seating arrangements allowed for social distancing, just 12 percent would be comfortable with that setup.

Responses from sports fans from the nationwide phone survey still indicated a strong majority — 61 percent — would avoid events without a vaccine.