fb-pixel
NFL

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks dealt to Texans, reports say

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated April 9, 2020, an hour ago
Brandin Cooks 402 receptions for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns in six seasons.
Brandin Cooks 402 receptions for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns in six seasons.Chris Carlson

Brandin Cooks has been dealt from the Los Angeles Rams to the Houston Texans on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

According to ESPN, the Texans will send a second-round pick and an undetermined future pick to the Rams.

The 26-year-old receiver had 42 catches for 583 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season with the Rams his second with Los Angeles.

Cooks has put up good numbers over the course of his career — 402 total receptions for 5,730 yards and 34 touchdowns in six seasons — but has recently been dogged by concussion issues. He missed two contests last year with recurring concussions, and as a Patriot, he was knocked out Super Bowl LII with a concussion.

Advertisement

It will be Cooks’s third team in the last four years and the fourth team of his career; he previously played for the Saints, Patriots, and Rams. New England dealt Cooks to Los Angeles before the 2018 draft for a first-round pick, and the Rams subsequently signed him to a five-year, $81 million contract before the season.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.