I usually like smart comedies, but I really need some silly right now. Any ideas?

A. There are a few silly comedies I’d recommend, probably because they’re smart in their silliness, if that makes sense. They’re mostly spoofs, so they’re upending familiar TV genres.

Q. I want the silliest comedies you can think of. I love the intelligent comedies like “Veep” and “Better Things,” but right now, given the state of the world, I’d love to sit back and have some dumb laughs.

“Angie Tribeca” is near the top of the list. The TBS show came up with four seasons – that’s 40 episodes – of inspired and intensely bingeable nonsense. Created by Steve and Nancy Carell, it’s a spoof of procedural crime dramas, and it’s filled with bad puns, juvenile one-liners, exaggerated clichés, and allusions to other shows and movies. Think “Get Smart” and “Airplane!” It’s on Hulu and TBS platforms, with Rashida Jones, Hayes MacArthur, and Jere Burns as well as a ton of guest stars including Bill Murray, Cecily Strong, Carol Burnett, Joe Jonas, Anjelica Huston, and Jon Hamm.

Likewise, “Reno 911,” which you can find on Comedy Central platforms. It’s a spoof of law-enforcement reality shows, notably “Cops,” with a bunch of inept police officers and strange street perps, all played by a great cast including Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, Joe Lo Truglio (now on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Wendi McLendon-Covey, and a lot of guest stars including Rainn Wilson, Patton Oswalt, Paul Rudd, and Keegan-Michael Key. It’s largely improvised, which adds to the mockumentary madness; it’s politically incorrect; and it’s as silly as you want.

A scene from the first season of FX's comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows." Byron Cohen/FX

Another spoof – this time of medical dramas – is “Childrens Hospital,” which is intentionally missing an apostrophe – along with any of dignity that generally accompanies hospital-based shows. It originally aired in short episodes on Adult Swim, and the cast, including Megan Mullally, Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, Henry Winkler, and Lake Bell, is all aces. I see it’s available on Amazon and iTunes, like most of the shows I talk about, but, alas, for money — but then I also see it’s up on YouTube for free. HBO’s “Getting On” also makes fun of the world of medicine, but in a sharper, more “Office”-like way. Set in a geriatric ward, it finds cringe humor in the physical and mental rigors of old age and the existential despair of navigating hospital bureaucracy. But don’t worry — it’s not above a good poop joke every now and then. The cast — Alex Borstein, Laurie Metcalf, and Niecy Nash — has a good time with all the morbid gags.

Finally, I always love to recommend “What We Do in the Shadows,” which returns for season two on FX on April 15. Based on the movie of the same name, it’s an irreverent, endearing vampire comedy that follows three undead creatures (and one “energy vampire”) who live together on Staten Island. You may even detect a touch of “The Munsters” here and there. If you haven’t seen season 1, it’s time for you to catch up. It’s pretty batty.

