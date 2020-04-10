Self-shot ‘Amy Schumer Learns to Cook’ set to debut

Amy Schumer’s upcoming culinary series, “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” has been fast-tracked to premiere later this spring on Food Network. In the era of social distancing, Schumer and her husband, professional chef Chris Fischer, will self-shoot the eight-episode show from their New York City home starting next week.
The 30-minute episodes will feature the couple cooking up dishes, mixing cocktails, and even cleaning their fridge. What’s on the menu? Brunch, tacos, pasta, and more — all with farm fresh ingredients.
“Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions — for Chris it’s cooking, and for me, eating,” said Schumer in a release. “With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another.”
Schumer and Fischer, who is from Martha’s Vineyard, also plan to make donations to causes like The Coalition of Immokalee Workers’ Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations.
Food Network president Courtney White said the show will offer an inside look at the couple’s lives during isolation.
“Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house,” she said. “Amy’s boundless humor and Chris’s culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food.”
