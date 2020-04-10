‘SNL’ to air Saturday at usual time, but with a different look

I’ve been wondering if something like this would happen. After stopping production last month because of the pandemic, “Saturday Night Live” is coming back this weekend. The episode will be filmed and put together remotely, and NBC has promoted it with a still from a Zoom call with the entire cast.

The contents of the episode, which will air in the show’s usual Saturday at 11:30 slot, are still hazy. There will be a segment of “Weekend Update,” and there will be other sketches by the cast. But we don’t know if those pieces will be performed live onscreen, or prerecorded. We also don’t know if the episode will be a one-off, or if the series will return in this format on a weekly basis. I’m betting it’s a test, to see if this can work.