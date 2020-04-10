Stuff to watch for free this week

“Focus Movie Mondays” on Facebook. Until the end of the month, the art-house producer/distributor Focus Features will stream a film from its library of releases on its Facebook page. There’s no charge, but there’s a link to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Upcoming titles: “Moonrise Kingdom” (April 13), with director Wes Anderson taking questions from viewers; “Mallrats” (April 20), including a live “watch party” with director Kevin Smith; and “My Summer of Love” (April 27), a stylish lesbian romance from “Cold War” director Pawel Pawlikowski that was the second film to feature Emily Blunt (www.facebook.com/FocusFeatures).

“The Shows Must Go On” on YouTube. Andrew Lloyd Webber fans, rejoice: Every Friday at 7 pm – that’s British Summer Time, which is 2 pm Boston time – a vintage performance of a classic Webber musical will go up on the service for a 48-hour period. The series launched April 3 with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — a 2000 staging starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins (the mind reels) — and the arena production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” arrives April 10. Visit www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon for future shows and more information.