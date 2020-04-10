Stuff to watch for free this week

“Focus Movie Mondays” on Facebook. Until the end of the month, the art-house producer/distributor Focus Features will stream a film from its library of releases on its Facebook page. There’s no charge, but there’s a link to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. Upcoming titles: “Moonrise Kingdom” (April 13), with director Wes Anderson taking questions from viewers; “Mallrats” (April 20), including a live “watch party” with director Kevin Smith; and “My Summer of Love” (April 27), a stylish lesbian romance from “Cold War” director Pawel Pawlikowski that was the second film to feature Emily Blunt (www.facebook.com/FocusFeatures).
“The Shows Must Go On” on YouTube. Andrew Lloyd Webber fans, rejoice: Every Friday at 7 pm – that’s British Summer Time, which is 2 pm Boston time – a vintage performance of a classic Webber musical will go up on the service for a 48-hour period. The series launched April 3 with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — a 2000 staging starring Donny Osmond, Richard Attenborough, and Joan Collins (the mind reels) — and the arena production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” arrives April 10. Visit www.youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon for future shows and more information.
“National Theatre at Home” on YouTube. Every Thursday at 7 pm — again, UK time, the cheeky monkeys — a new show from the NTI archives is made available for a week’s free viewing. Last week was the 2011 production of the Richard Bean farce “One Man, Two Guvnors,” the show that made James Corden a household name. (I watched it; it was sidesplitting.) The critically lauded 2015 staging of “Jane Eyre,” by Sally Cookson, starts April 9, followed by “Treasure Island” on April 16 and “Twelfth Night” on April 23. The series is expected to run through May, and you can watch on your television by accessing the YouTube channel via Roku or other streaming devices. (www.youtube.com/user/ntdiscovertheatre)
