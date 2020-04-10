Here’s what you need to know if you missed a mortgage payment, or might soon

A. You need your lender’s approval to suspend payments for a couple of months or longer — what’s known in banking and legal circles as “forbearance” due to “hardship.” And you are likely to get it. In fact, many homeowners have a legal right to it, based on the recently enacted $2.2 trillion CARES Act. But remember, payments you skip aren’t waived or forgiven or erased. You will have to make them up when you get back on your feet.

Q. I am out of work and won’t be able to make my May mortgage payment. What should I do?

Homeowners who have lost their jobs may have trouble paying their mortgages, but that doesn’t mean they will lose their homes. The federal and state governments, as well as the home mortgage industry, have stepped in to offer homeowners ways to get through this crisis without going into foreclosure.

Q. What happens if I just stop making payments without contacting my lender?

A. That’s not a good idea. You risk foreclosure, damage to your credit score, and hefty late fees. If you can pay your mortgage, do it. If you think you can’t, take steps now to protect yourself.

Q. What is the federal government doing to help people who are struggling to pay their mortgages?

A. The recently enacted CARES Act, which includes substantial assistance to corporations, small businesses, and laid-off workers, also includes important provisions to help you keep your home. It allows you to suspend mortgage payments without fear of foreclosure, ruined credit, or late fees. It buys you time.

Q. Does the CARES Act apply to everyone with a mortgage?

A. No. One criticism of the CARES Act is that it applies only to mortgages that are “federally backed,” meaning mortgages that are owned or guaranteed by the government through the big corporations Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, or through the Federal Housing Administration or another government agency.

Q. How do I find out if my mortgage is federally backed?

A. There’s a quick and easy way. For Fannie Mae, click here, and for Freddie Mac, click here. (You put in your home address and the last four digits of your Social Security number to get results.) Or, to find out if your mortgage is backed by a federal agency, ask your lender. About 70 percent of mortgages are federally backed.

Q. What does the CARES Act do about foreclosure?

A. Under the law, your lender cannot initiate foreclosure until at least May 17 (and then only if you are at least four months behind in payments.)

Q. Are there other protections against foreclosure?

A. The state Division of Banks is calling for postponement of foreclosures for at least 60 days in guidelines it issued March 25. While the guidelines aren’t law, the state considers it “essential” that lenders follow them. The guidelines cover banks, credit unions, and mortgage servicers, which are banks and other businesses that collect payments and otherwise manage mortgages without actually owning them.

Q. What does the CARES Act say about suspending mortgage payments?

A. It says you can request suspension of payments. The key word here is “request.” Another criticism of the CARES Act is that it doesn’t make suspension (a.k.a., forbearance) automatic. You have to contact your servicer. You could call and wait on hold for a customer service representative. But that has two disadvantages: One, if a dispute later arises, it’s hard to prove what you were told on the phone; and, two, the lengthy time you are likely to be on hold. Better to go to your servicer’s website and look for a form to fill out requesting forbearance. Make sure to save and date what you have written on the form for your records. Or find an e-mail or street address for your servicer or lender and write a short letter.

Q. How long can I suspend payments?

A. Six months on mortgages backed by Fannie Mac or Freddie Mac (with a possible renewal period of six months); a year on mortgages backed by federal agencies such as FHA. But remember, interest on the paused amounts will continue to accrue until you pay them.

Q. Do I have to prove financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

A. The CARES Act limits its provisions to those affected by the coronavirus but there are apparently no requirements to prove it. It’s a good idea to make a simple and brief statement describing how the virus has caused lost of income.

Q. What if my mortgage isn’t federally backed?

A. Plenty of banks have their own mortgage suspension programs, most of them similar to the provisions of the CARES Act. Go to their websites.

Q. What happens at the end of the forbearance period?

A. That’s a huge consideration, maybe the most important one. The CARES Act, however, is silent on this issue. And in the absence of further guidance, it’s up to homeowners to negotiate with their servicers on how to pay back the missed payments.

Q. What are some of the payback alternatives?

A. The least onerous one may be to extend the term of your mortgage. Let’s say your last mortgage payment is now scheduled for December of 2025, but you miss three payments this year. You may agree to extend your monthly payments to January, February, and March of 2026.

Q. What alternatives are there to extending the term?

A. One homeowner I talked with said her servicer proposed one year to make up missed payments. So let’s say she misses three payments of $2,000. When she resume payments, instead of paying $2,000 a month, she’ll pay $2,500. After a year, her missed payments are made up and her payments will drop back to $2,000 a month.

Q. Other alternatives?

A. You could agree to a loan modification, in which the terms, including interest rate and length of the term of the loan, are rewritten and the skipped payments are added into the new borrowed amount.

Q. Anything else?

A. The one you probably want to avoid is a balloon payment. Let’s say your mortgage payment is $2,000 a month and you miss three months. Under the balloon alternative, when you resume payments, you owe $6,000 in missed payments, plus the new month’s payment, for a total of $8,000. That’s a steep hill to climb all at once.

Q. What about my escrow account?

A. Many borrowers include in their monthly mortgage payments extra money to cover property insurance and real estate taxes. This is something that should be discussed with your servicer since it could leave you short when property taxes are due.

Q. Is my credit score safe if I skip some payments?

A. The CARES Act requires lenders to report to credit bureaus that homeowners are current on their mortgages even if they have missed payments.

Q. Anything else I should know?

A. Watch out for scammers. They prey on vulnerable people in times of crisis. If you are contacted by someone promising relief from your mortgage, or from foreclosure, beware. Call your lender or servicer.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.