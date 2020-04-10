Peabody teen gets more than kicks from painting sneakers

The kicks are the work of Vinnie Ducharme, 18, of Peabody, a recent high school graduate who runs a viral business customizing sneakers for celebrities out of his parents’ house in Groveland. He counts Internet stars, rappers, and an NBA player among his past clientele.

They were pristine white Nike Air Force One sneakers, with the trademark swoosh and vamp painted purple and orange and flecked with little Ds, instantly recognizable as the coffee chain’s logo. “CHARLI RUNS ON DUNKIN’” was stenciled in the familiar tubular font just above the heel.

Charli D’Amelio, the 15-year-old “ Queen of TikTok ,” with 35.2 million followers, loves Dunkin’. So it was on-brand when she debuted her new Dunkin’-themed shoes on Instagram late in February.

“I love shoes,” Ducharme said, “and I love designing. This is kind of a perfect way to put them both together.”

Two years after painting his first pair of beat-up Nikes, Ducharme has his process down to a routine. His friend and assistant, Jake Marcinkowski, preps the shoes with a layer of acetone that strips away the factory-applied coating, making the leather absorbent. After Ducharme decides what the design will be, he carefully tapes off all parts of the shoes except the sections that will be painted.

“After that’s done, I apply my stencils,” Ducharme said, “and I heat them all with my heat gun so they really stick to the shoe.”

Ducharme then applies leather paint with an airbrush, dries the sneakers, peels off the stencils, and packages them to be shipped.

Late Night Custom, named for Ducharme’s nocturnal work schedule, is a hit. The shop’s TikTok account has more than 70,000 followers and a million likes, and its Instagram page has almost 11,000 followers.

Ducharme tracks his accounts’ analytics and constantly reaches out to people he thinks could become customers, even if most don’t respond. That perpetual hustle brought Ducharme his first big break in the spring of 2019, when a friend gave him the number of the manager for Lil Mosey, a young Seattle-based rapper.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my God, no way. The Lil Mosey guy? He has three million followers on Instagram. He’s global,’ ” Ducharme said.

After a month of talking bwith Lil Mosey’s manager, Ducharme packaged a pair of sneakers — white Nike Air Force One’s with a blood-red dripping swoosh — and sent them to Miami, where the rapper was performing. The moment Lil Mosey posted a picture of them on social media, Ducharme became a success.

“My phone blew up. I had probably 100 messages in a matter of five minutes after he posted me,” Ducharme said. “I gained 3,000 followers.… Ever since then, I’ve just been grinding.”

Ducharme estimated he usually customizes about five to six pairs of shoes every week, making a return of about $90 each. It isn’t much yet — most of the money goes to buying more shoes, paint, and food — but Ducharme sees his current operation as laying groundwork for the future.

“The big, big plan is get as big as I can locally,” Ducharme said, "work my way out, and focus on target markets in certain areas. So if I do a rapper from New York, I can promote a post on Instagram that will just capture people from New York.”

Once he has achieved enough success, Ducharme said, he wants to move to Los Angeles, a hotbed of social media influencers that he would love to collaborate with.

Ducharme credits his can-do attitude to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School — which he found supportive of his unconventional ambitions — and in particular to the school’s administrative assistant, Tammy Brunet.

“I showed her stuff, and she was always like, ‘Make an Instagram. Why don’t you just make an Instagram page? Why don’t you make this into a real thing?’ ”

During his senior year, Ducharme started helping out in the school’s front office during a free period. Brunet, his supervisor, noticed that while other students were considering what college to attend, Ducharme seemed more passionate about painting sneakers.

“I said, ‘If this is something you really love, put your heart and soul into this,’ ” Brunet said. “ ‘Maybe take some business classes to take advantage of it right — but find what you love to do and make something of it.’ ”

They began designing the Instagram page that became the basis of Late Night Customs.

“We used to talk about all the different ideas and types of marketing,” Brunet said, “And it was just amazing to see how popular it got just throughout the school year alone.”

Ducharme has spent so much time planning his path that he isn’t surprised by his success. But he does find himself feeling something like déjà vu.

“The stuff I’m doing now? It feels like I’m doing it twice,” said Ducharme. “I envisioned this stuff for years, from when I first started. Now that it’s happening, it’s the craziest feeling.”

Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com.



