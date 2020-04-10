Meditation apps to help ease anxiety

Meditation apps are suddenly everywhere. Which are worth trying? We found four you’ll want to download now for some much-needed mental balm.

Many meditation apps are free to download, but then cost a monthly or annual subscription to actually use. Insight Timer is one of a handful that are actually free, offering some 30,000 guided meditations — though there is a Members Plus option, should you so choose. Select from meditations for managing stress, falling asleep, coping with anxiety, or even meditation for kids — a bonus now that they may be antsy at home.

Specific meditations include “Mindfulness For Releasing Anxiety,” “Let Go of Fear, Worries and Anxieties,” “Mountain Meditation,” or just simply rain and thunder sounds for a good night’s sleep.

SIMPLE HABIT

Named a 2019 Apple App Store “App of the Day” and 2018 Google award winner, Simple Habit now offers coronavirus-specific meditations among their 2,000 or so guided meditations. Those include “Overcome Your Fear of Sickness,” “Find Peace in Any Moment” and “Feel Calm During Crisis.”

If you’ve been hurt financially by COVID-19, you might be able to get a free premium subscription. According to their blog post, through the end of April, they’ll offer free premium memberships to those “financially impacted by this difficult time.” E-mail help@simplehabit.com.

Free to download app; $12/month or $96/year.

HEADSPACE

An Apple Editors’ Choice (they note how the Apple Watch app lets you “hit a literal panic button”) this popular meditation app is now offering COVID-specific anxiety relief among their many options.

In "this time of crisis, we’re offering some meditations you can listen to anytime. These are part of a larger collection in the Headspace app — free for everyone — called Weathering the Storm. It includes meditations, sleep, and movement exercises,” according to their website.

They’re also offering free access to Headspace Plus for US healthcare professionals, guided workplace meditations for employers and employees, and help for teachers.

Check site for details. Free to download, free trial. $13 a month, $70 a year.

CALM

If Nick Offerman reading you a bedtime story sounds like a dream, look no further. This acclaimed app bills itself as “the world’s happiest app” and offers masterclasses taught by field experts, basic meditations, gentle body stretches, calming music, and more.

Calm is now live-streaming a 10-minute meditation Monday through Friday on its Facebook and Youtube pages, according to the website. They’ve also curated a COVID-19 free resource page. Perks include Matthew McConaughey reading a Sleep Story, and a masterclass with “Eat Pray Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert.

Free to download; $70 a year, with a 7-day free trial.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her at @laurendaley1.

