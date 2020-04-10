Tom Brady, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more to join charity poker tournament on Twitch Saturday

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are among the several celebrities to participate in a stay-at-home poker tournament that will raise money for Feeding America.

The pair of childhood friends, who grew up in Cambridge, will be joined by a star-studded bunch featuring Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and a slew of fellow actors including Jason Bateman, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, and Adam Sandler. The bill also includes actress Cheryl Hines, Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

All will be putting their skills to the test in Texas hold ’em.