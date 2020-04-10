‘Well There’s Your Problem’ will take your mind off our current problems

Boston Ballet principal dancer Patrick Yocum loves “Well There’s Your Problem,” a podcast about engineering disasters — and it’s more interesting than it sounds, he promises.
“It’s is great when you need a laugh, or some social perspective,” he says. “It’s sarcastic and dry conversation about some of the most ridiculous — and occasionally tragic — accidents, blunders, miscommunications, and societal failures that make the world of big engineering projects so fascinating and scary. Plenty of leftist social commentary here.”
He recommends starting with the episode on the sinking of the MS Estonia. “It’s wracked with conspiracy theories and the general insanity of the design of the roll-on roll-off ferry.”
RACHEL RACZKA