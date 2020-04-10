‘Well There’s Your Problem’ will take your mind off our current problems

Patrick Yocum.

Boston Ballet principal dancer Patrick Yocum loves “Well There’s Your Problem,” a podcast about engineering disasters — and it’s more interesting than it sounds, he promises.

“It’s is great when you need a laugh, or some social perspective,” he says. “It’s sarcastic and dry conversation about some of the most ridiculous — and occasionally tragic — accidents, blunders, miscommunications, and societal failures that make the world of big engineering projects so fascinating and scary. Plenty of leftist social commentary here.”