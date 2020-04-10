245,000 without power in Maine amid stay-at-home order

"Due to widespread power outages caused by the inclement weather, all State of Maine offices will be closed today, Friday, April 10, 2020,'' the state announced.

Some 245,000 electricity customers in Maine are without power Friday in the wake of a powerful spring snowstorm that comes on the heels of a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at flattening the coronavirus curve in that state.

Central Maine Power reported some 201,000 customers without power Friday morning and Emera Maine said 45,000 of its customers were impacted, and cautioned there was the possibility of more going dark as more of heavy wet snow downs lines and branches.

“The weight of snow on trees and branches, along with high winds, is expected to continue to cause outages Friday morning,” Emera Maine wrote on the company’s website. “Customers experiencing outages should expect to be without service until later in the day" on Friday.

Both utilities said they have dispatched repair crews to the impacted areas.

The Maine Center of Disease Control on Thursday reported an additional two deaths and 23 coronavirus cases Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total count to 16 deaths and 560 confirmed cases.

The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Janet Mills is in place until April 30.

The National Weather Service in Gray is warning that some northern counties could see maximums of three to six inches of new snow on Friday “for a storm total of 4 to 15 inches.” A winter storm warning expires at 2 p.m.





