In Arlington, Easter becomes a reminder of hope amid darkness

Even if a teleconference could create some semblance of a worship service, could the most sacred day on the Christian calendar really be translated to pixels?

And no sooner did many leaders of faith communities begin to gain confidence with Zoom, Facebook Live, and other video conferencing technologies – fine-tuning details such as where to stand during the virtual sermon, how loudly to sing the hymns, and whether to mute the audience – than Easter came along.

No matter their denomination, Christian clergy members nationwide have faced the same dilemma this spring: how to foster a sense of community and fellowship within their congregation despite the need for physical distancing.

Advertisement

Each church and clergy member must handle this in their own way. For the Rev. Dr. Cynthia Good, pastor of Calvary Church United Methodist in Arlington, putting together a virtual Easter service has been a team effort, as various parishioners and staff members come up with ideas.

“The main thing people appreciate about Easter is the explosion of joy and the sense of the community gathering together,” Good remarked. “What do you do when gathering together isn’t an option?”

Seeing one another is critical, Good realized – even if that had to be in two-dimensional form. So she is introducing a snapshot component to her Easter service. Church members are invited to design their own Easter bonnets – which can range from the traditional to something as unconventional as a baseball cap decorated with paper flowers – and send in photos.

“We’ll put the photos into a slide show that will appear on the screen while we play a hymn,” Good said. “We’ll also have a slide montage of previous years’ Easter services while we sing the "Hallelujah Chorus." And I’m asking people to send photos that show signs of new life, in keeping with the Easter theme of rebirth.”

Advertisement

Still, photos of bonnets and seedlings are little consolation for what will be missing, Good acknowledged. “Typically we have 160 to 180 people in the pews on Easter Sunday,” she said. “People associate Easter services with a full sanctuary, the smell of lilies, music from trumpets and the organ. Being in your house by yourself or with a few family members won’t generate that same feeling.”

Creating services that will be live-streamed rather than witnessed, whether for Easter or any other Sunday, has been an ongoing process of trial and error since mid-March, Good said.

She still delivers the service from inside the church, because she lives next door, but she doesn’t stand in the pulpit “because that feels too weird to me, with no one in the pews,” she said. But the empty sanctuary will still be decorated with flowers for Easter, and after the service the flowers will be left outside the door of various congregants’ homes.

“The message of Easter is resurrection, rebirth, out of death,” Good reflected. “Now more than ever, people need hope, and need to be reminded that new life comes along, whether or not it comes along just the way we want it to. When we began planning our Easter service, some church members suggested that we should wait to celebrate it when we could be physically together again at our church. But my response was that no, Easter comes when it comes, even in the darkest times. So even if it cannot be celebratory or joyful, we will mark it.”

Advertisement

But Good also retains the possibility of a redo later in the year. “When we can finally all be together, we will be celebrating a similar feeling of rebirth and reconnection. So it might feel like Easter again. Whenever that might be.”

Nancy Shohet West can be reached at nancyswest@gmail.com.