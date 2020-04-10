Boston police arrest 3 in Beacon Street shooting

Three people were arrested on a charge of assault with intent to murder for a non-fatal shooting on Beacon Street earlier this week, Boston police announced Friday night.
Karmau Cotton-Landers, 25 of Chelsea, Karari Jenkins, 30, and Vinico Acosta, 25, both of Boston, were arrested at 3 p.m. on Friday, Boston police said in a press release.
Cotton-Landers was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way after officers found a gun in his backpack, police said.
The arrests came three days after officers responded to a shooting in the area of 37 Beacon St. shortly before 4:30 p. m. Tuesday, according to police.
Upon arrival officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In the days since the shooting police conducted a “thorough and comprehensive investigation” which led to the arrests of Cotton-Landers, Jenkins, and Acosta.
All three are scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Monday, police said.
