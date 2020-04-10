City of Cambridge, Broad Institute to test all staff and residents at city nursing homes

Under the program, all residents and staff will be tested twice in a three-day span for the virus, the officials said in a statement. The goal is to provide an “early warning system” for combating the spread of the virus. The test results, officials said, will provide the city with rapid information about infection rates among a population deemed most at risk for serious illness upon contracting COVID-19.

The program will launch immediately at Cambridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Neville Center at Fresh Pond for Nursing & Rehabilitation, Sancta Maria Nursing Facility, Cadbury Commons, Neville Place, Cambridge House, and Youville House Assisted Living, according to Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale.

The tests, the statement said, will be supplied and conducted by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and samples will be obtained by trained EMTs from Pro EMS, the city’s ambulance contractor. Samples will be tested at the Broad lab.

“We are faced with an unprecedented public health emergency, which calls for unprecedented action in taking care of those who are most vulnerable to disease and death caused by COVID-19,” Dr. Assaad J. Sayah, the city’s public health commissioner, said in the statement. "This rapid testing program has the potential to protect Cambridge residents living in our nursing homes and effectively and efficiently determine positive cases, care for and quarantine our loved ones and their caregivers, and mitigate further spread of this virus by isolating all other home residents.”

The initiative comes at a time when state officials are trying to test people at nursing homes and other senior sites across the state. Across the region, coronavirus outbreaks at such sites have become an increasing concern, as many report widespread infections and some see multiple deaths. At the same time, relatives of those at the sites say they’re being kept in the dark about what’s happening, and records show the sites may have been lax about infection control procedures

State officials Thursday said there have been 1,633 confirmed coronavirus cases at 159 long-term care sites in Massachusetts, infecting residents and staff, a 32 percent increase from the previous day. The number of cases has been growing rapidly as testing expands.

In their joint statement Friday, Siddiqui and DePasquale touted the “extraordinary opportunity” that the Broad pilot testing presents for protecting the city’s most vulnerable residents.

"This pilot program will hopefully become a model for testing in nursing facilities and eventually the broader community, allowing us to better identify and contain outbreaks before they impact these facilities and the community-at-large,” the two officials said in the release.

