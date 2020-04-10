Maine coronavirus cases rise to 586, deaths rise to 17

Of the total cases across Maine, 111 patients have been hospitalized at some point in their illness, officials said. Patients who have recovered from the disease rose to 246.

The victim was a woman in her 80s from Sagadahoc County, according to Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC. The county has 15 confirmed cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported another death and 26 additional cases across the state, bringing the total to 17 deaths and 586 confirmed cases.

Community transmission has been confirmed in Penobscot County. Cumberland and York are the two other counties in Maine where it has been confirmed, officials said.

Fifteen of the state’s 16 counties have confirmed cases of the virus, excluding Piscataquis, officials said. Androscoggin has the most cases with 276, followed by York with 137 cases, and Penobscot with 33 cases.

Two long-term care facilities, Tall Pines in Waldo County and a rehabilitation facility in Augusta, have recently seen outbreaks, Shah said.

Tall Pines, a community health center, has 22 confirmed cases of people with the disease who are affiliated with the facility, officials said. Maine CDC officials have tested everyone in the facility and are analyzing test results. Officials delivered three days’ worth of personal protective equipment Thursday and will deliver additional equipment in coming days.

The Augusta rehabilitation facility has four confirmed cases, Shah said. Officials are working to deliver an emergency order of personal protective equipment to the facility.

Initially, the federal government told state officials they would receive 100 test kits from Abbott Laboratories, Shah said. The Maine CDC only received five test kits, limiting their rapid testing capacity to 120 tests instead of the anticipated 2,400.

After talking with Martin’s Point Health Care, which received “a high number” of test kits, the Maine CDC received a donation of five test kits from the organization, Shah said. Those rapid tests will be focused on testing people who may be difficult to reach after a long period of time, such as those experiencing homelessness.

