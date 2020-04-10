Non-profit turns donations into thousands of FDA approved supplies for first responders

“When we heard about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, because of Chinese social media and news outlets, we saw a lot of patients flooding the hospitals and that the doctors were tending to patients without even basic masks,” said Lu, vice president of technical operations for Solid Biosciences, a Cambridge biotech company.

In just weeks, Lu and Zhang raised more than $300,000 to ship 440,000 pieces of equipment, including gloves, masks, goggles, and protective gowns, to China, and have since launched a similar campaign in the United States.

In January, as the novel coronavirus emerged in China, Chinese-Americans Robert Lu and Qiuyang Zhang could see from afar how ill-equipped the hospitals were. They realized immediately that first responders, here and in China, would need huge quantities of equipment to protect them from infection.

Zhang, a Minnesota resident, is the founder and CEO of the Council For US-China Medical Technology Exchange, which has created over 260 educational programs in the two countries. Zhang is also a founding member of the Changchun Glory Hospital in Changchun, China.

In March, they created the non-profit group Pandemic Responders to acquire protective gear in the United States.

“Protecting the heroes who put themselves in harm’s way during a pandemic is a humanitarian must. We locate, ship and deliver critical supplies to medical teams – nurses, doctors, first responders, assisted living staff – to keep them safe. We are helping flatten the curve of a rapidly spreading virus,” the organization’s mission statement reads.

With contacts in China that are able to manufacture surgical and N95 masks in bulk to be shipped abroad, all they need is the money to do it.

“Right now, American doctors and nurses and first responders put their lives in danger to help the sick because they don’t have the right protective equipment. I think our work is now trying to substitute the government’s larger initiatives to get all these protections," Lu said.

On March 27, Pandemic Responders set up a donation link on their website noting that a $100 contribution will pay for 50 N95 masks. One week later, they had raised $12,000 of their $100,000 goal.

“Short-term, we’re really focused on coronavirus and helping our front line heroes, which are nurses, doctors, and first responders, to get PPEs,” said Lu. “If we save one doctor or one nurse, it’s an accomplishment.”

In March alone, Pandemic Responders donated over 9,600 surgical and N95 masks to US medical centers, hospitals, and fire departments. By April 20, the team expects to deliver over 17,000 surgical masks and over 8,500 N95 masks across the United States.

“This group basically takes donations and magically turns them into FDA-approved surgical masks and other PPE," or personal protective equipment, said Lisa Becker, the organization’s public relations person, in a statement. “The more they raise, the more they can prevent nurses, doctors and first responders from getting sick.”

Looking forward, the organization plans to provide psychological support for those who have contracted the disease. They also plan to aid patients in the late stages of of coronavirus. Most of all, Lu and Zhang hope to spark broader conversations about healthcare.

To donate to Pandemic Responders, visit https://pandemicresponders.org/donate/.



