Police find two bodies in a sedan in Providence, call it a double homicide

Major David Lapatin said the pair were found around 7 p.m. He declined to say the manner of death.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead in a sedan on train tracks near Harris Avenue Friday evening, and later they took a male “person of interest” into custody in Central Falls.

One of the bodies was a woman. Police are working to identify both.

The dark colored sedan with Rhode Island license plates had been driven onto the tracks near a desolate stretch of Harris Avenue, near the Route 6 off-ramp for the Providence Place shopping mall.

Lapatin said that it was an Amtrak employee who spotted the vehicle and called police. In a cold rain, police discovered the bodies inside. As of 9:30 p.m., the bodies were still in the vehicle.

Lapatin declined to say why police were calling it a homicide, except for the “way the interior of the vehicle looks.“

Forensic detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation used what’s known as a Faro camera, which captures a 360-degree view of the crime scene.

