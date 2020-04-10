Roxbury man arrested on armed robbery charge

A man was arrested after police allegedly found a gun hidden in his sock while investigating an armed robbery on Boylston Street Friday afternoon, Boston police said.

Richard Kilbane, 30 of Roxbury, faces charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, Boston police said in a press release. Officers were on patrol at around 12 p.m. when they were flagged down by a pedestrian who said they had witnessed an armed robbery in front of 39 Boylston St.

The witness said they had seen a white male rob another individual at gunpoint before chasing them down the street, police said, They said the suspect fled towards the CVS in the area, the release said.