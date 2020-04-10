Roxbury man arrested on armed robbery charge

A man was arrested after police allegedly found a gun hidden in his sock while investigating an armed robbery on Boylston Street Friday afternoon, Boston police said.
Richard Kilbane, 30 of Roxbury, faces charges including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of ammunition, Boston police said in a press release. Officers were on patrol at around 12 p.m. when they were flagged down by a pedestrian who said they had witnessed an armed robbery in front of 39 Boylston St.
The witness said they had seen a white male rob another individual at gunpoint before chasing them down the street, police said, They said the suspect fled towards the CVS in the area, the release said.
Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description walking with a second male, police said. The suspect was identified as Kilbane, and police allegedly found a brown gun inside his sock.
The male that was with Kilbane was identified and released, police said. Officers were unable to locate the victim.
Kilbane is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said.
