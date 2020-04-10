Somerville orders moratorium on evictions during coronavirus crisis

The order, which applies to both residential and commercial evictions, prohibits a landlord from carrying out the physical act of eviction within the city limits, in order to provide for the health, safety, and stability of those who live in and serve the community.

Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the Board of Health on March 28 announced an emergency order establishing an immediate moratorium on eviction enforcement for the duration of the health crisis.

Somerville has taken action to prevent tenants from being evicted from their homes or places of business in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, jointly issued by the Board of Health and the mayor, does not prevent owners from filing eviction cases in the courts. It prohibits “levying,” which is the physical removal of persons and belongings, which officials said is the one area in the eviction process where municipalities can intervene to protect the health and safety of tenants and the community.

The order does not protect tenants from eviction once the Board of Health determines that the public health emergency no longer exists.

“Everyone is safest at home right now, but that is a meaningless message if you are facing eviction,” Curtatone said in a statement. “Every level of government must act now to ensure that each of us has the safe harbor of home as this health crisis deepens. Cities can’t control eviction laws and courts, but in Somerville, we can and will stop the physical eviction of both our residents and local businesses.”

The order also requires an immediate halt to any in-person showing of rental units to prospective new tenants, as well as any other nonemergency entry. City officials said they have received reports from concerned residents facing eviction that real estate agents and property owners have continued to bring potential tenants or others into their homes, putting them at potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Property owners showing units being willingly vacated are advised to request images and videos from the occupants in order to show units virtually or to show similar vacant units instead, if available. While its approval was not required, the City Council unanimously passed resolutions to support the two actions.

Recognizing the financial stress that many landlords are also facing, Curtatone urged the Legislature to adopt a statewide foreclosure moratorium, and a minimum 90-day mortgage grace period with no penalties, interest, or credit impacts, for the duration of the health crisis.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.