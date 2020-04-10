State Police to offer virtual workouts with troopers for kids

While spring sports may be canceled and playgrounds may be closed, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police will host virtual workout sessions to help keep kids active while stuck at home.
The new program, "Workout With a Trooper,” will livestream on the State Police Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m., State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement Friday.
The workouts will be eight to 20 minutes long and will start streaming on Monday, State Police said. Troopers will continue to post the sessions through June 26.
“Kids are missing what is often the best time of the year for physical fitness and organized sports after a long winter,” said Corey Mackey, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. “We came up with the idea of using the way many of our troopers stay in shape to help Massachusetts children and teens stay in good physical condition as well.”
The workout sessions are designed so that any child can participate in them, State Police said. Every session will also be posted on the State Police’s Facebook page after it streams so children who couldn’t tune in at 11:30 a.m. can still watch it.
“In these challenging times, I hope those who choose to participate enjoy the workouts as much as we do,” State Police Colonel Chris Mason said. “Who knows, maybe they will even inspire a future Massachusetts State Trooper?”
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.