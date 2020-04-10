State Police to offer virtual workouts with troopers for kids

While spring sports may be canceled and playgrounds may be closed, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police will host virtual workout sessions to help keep kids active while stuck at home.

The new program, "Workout With a Trooper,” will livestream on the State Police Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 a.m., State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement Friday.

The workouts will be eight to 20 minutes long and will start streaming on Monday, State Police said. Troopers will continue to post the sessions through June 26.