For Sudbury sixth-grader, socially distant birthday parade is a party to remember

A calendar in the Tabasky household marked a countdown for Anna’s big 1-2. She kept note of months and days, looking forward to celebrating her birthday April 3 with friends at Curtis Middle School. Then, the pandemic forced her school district to go remote.

Rain poured down on Anna Tabasky as she stood in her puffy jacket on her Sudbury driveway — but she paid little attention to the dreary weather. Instead, she bounced up and down as cars paraded by her in a unique celebration of her 12th birthday.

Anna Tabasky, 12, waves to one of her friends wishing her a happy birthday.

“When we were told that we wouldn’t be back, one of the first things I thought of was, ‘Oh, no, Anna’s birthday!’” said Lindsey Carapezza, a speech pathologist and team chair at the school.

Carapezza planned to throw a birthday lunch and bake cookies for Anna, who has Down syndrome. “All the kids deserve it, but she’s a bright light and we wanted to make sure that it was unforgettable,” Carapezza said.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, Carapezza organized a Zoom video call, inviting Anna’s sixth-grade class to surprise her with a “Happy Birthday” song. She also worked with Anna’s mother, Kerri Tabasky, on organizing a parade of cars to slowly roll past Anna as a makeshift birthday party.

“We were outside for a solid 30 minutes in the rain and the cars kept coming,” Kerri said. “They made signs, she saw people like old babysitters and teachers from her elementary schools.”

According to Kerri, people drove from towns such as Concord, Weston, and Natick with signs taped to their front bumpers or balloons spilling out from their windows.

Anna said she welled up with happy tears during the parade. Her friend David, whom she’s known since preschool, played “Thriller” by Michael Jackson — one of Anna’s favorite songs.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’” Anna said. “I’ve been excited to turn 12. I want to do it next year for my birthday.”

Kerri said Anna’s birthday has always been a day her daughter anticipates. She wanted to do something that made Anna feel celebrated and loved.

“It was unbelievable. Even the principal of the middle school showed up!” Kerri said.

Carapezza said she also was floored by the number of cars lined up, but she wasn’t surprised at the massive amount of love shown for Anna.

“My eyes were filled with tears because I was just so touched by the amount of people that went out of their way,” she said. “It truly was one of those things that, when you think about your professional career, you won’t forget.”

Anna already feels excited for next year when she’ll ring in her 13th birthday with a bat mitzvah. Carapezza and Anna’s mother look forward to figuring out a way to top this year’s celebrations.

Stefania Lugli can be reached at stefania.lugli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @steflugli.