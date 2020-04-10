Worcester man arrested for allegedly robbing two banks within 1 hour

A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly robbed two banks within an hour in Shrewsbury and Framingham Friday morning, police said.
At 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Santander Bank at 47 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury police said in a statement. The suspect, later identified as Christopher Brand, 30, had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. A search of the area by State Police, Shrewsbury police, and a Shrewsbury K-9 unit for Brand was unsuccessful.
An investigation found that Brand had entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money, police said. He did not show a weapon, and no one was injured. Brand then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money.
Advertisement
Just under an hour after the Shrewsbury robbery, a Citizens Bank in Framingham was robbed, police said. Brand was arrested by Framingham officers, who then contacted Shrewsbury police after noticing Brand matched the description for the previous robbery.
Brand has not been charged yet, police said.
Shrewsbury police are investigating, the statement said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.