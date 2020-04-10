Worcester man arrested for allegedly robbing two banks within 1 hour

A Worcester man was arrested after he allegedly robbed two banks within an hour in Shrewsbury and Framingham Friday morning, police said.

At 9:10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Santander Bank at 47 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury police said in a statement. The suspect, later identified as Christopher Brand, 30, had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. A search of the area by State Police, Shrewsbury police, and a Shrewsbury K-9 unit for Brand was unsuccessful.

An investigation found that Brand had entered the bank and passed a note to a teller, demanding money, police said. He did not show a weapon, and no one was injured. Brand then fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money.