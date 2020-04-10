Baker says state should get 200 more ventilators within days to fight coronavirus

Speaking on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI-AM, Baker said he learned shortly before coming on air that the new shipment should be arriving “some time in the next couple of days."

He said the state would continue to “press the feds” for the 1,000 that had been approved late last month .

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that 200 more ventilators are expected to arrive soon in Massachusetts from the federal stockpile for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We continue to pursue some private market opportunities” for additional ventilators, he added.

Baker said Sunday that the the state was getting 100 ventilators from the stockpile; on Thursday he said the state was getting another 100 ventilators from the stockpile. With the new arrivals expected, “That’s 400,” he said.

The ventilators are arriving as the state enters a crucial period. A surge of desperately ill coronavirus patients is expected to arrive at hospitals, peaking sometime between Friday and April 20.

Baker also said 250,000 jobless state residents who use direct deposit will this week get their regular unemployment checks plus an additional $600 weekly payout made available by the federal program set up for people thrown out of work by the pandemic.

Some 500,000 residents have filed unemployment claims in recent weeks, Baker said.

“I know this is an incredibly frustrating process for everybody, believe me,” he said, adding that the state’s expanded crew of unemployment calltakers is making thousands of calls each day, seven days a week, to people filing for benefits in an effort to get checks out.

“Those folks are working ... to try to push a level of volume that no one has ever seen through a system that was not built to absorb that much traffic in such a short period of time,” Baker said.

Nearly 139,600 first-time jobless claims were filed in Massachusetts in the week ended April 4, the Baker administration said Thursday. More people have filed jobless claims in the past three weeks than in the prior 78 weeks combined.

Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans submitted initial jobless claims last week, a dip of 4 percent from the prior week’s historic high, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

Over the past three weeks — as businesses were ordered closed and stay-at-home restrictions were expanded to cover more than 95 percent of the US population — nearly 17 million people have sought benefits, or about one in 10 workers.

For some Massachusetts industries, jobless claims are at staggering levels. In the lodging and food sector, for example, 87,500 people have filed for benefits in the past three weeks, or 27 percent out of a workforce of 320,000. Some 41,200 construction industry workers have submitted claims, or 25 percent of the labor pool. In retail, 16 percent of workers have filed claims, while in health care it is 8.5 percent.

Baker said on WEEI that he’s acutely aware of the strain his restrictive orders have placed on businesses, but he added that “I don’t know how else we could deal with the nature of this virus” other than social isolation measures.

“No one disputes the fact that the economic hardship associated with this is profound,” he said.

On the topic of schools, Baker said officials will “probably make a determination” before May 4 -- the current expiration date of the state’s order closing schools and non-essential businesses -- on the fate of the rest of the school year.

He said state officials are working to “make sure that we create programming” for children who “need to catch up” when schools reopen.

Baker also touted the new mask decontamination machine in Somerville that will allow front-line workers to re-use N95 masks five to 10 times.

Noting the recent shipment of 1 million masks that came to Massachusetts on the Patriots team plane, Baker said “if you have a million and you can use them five or 10 times, that means you really have five to 10 million.”

People’s lives have been disrupted across the globe as governments, desperately seeking to slow the spread of the virus, have ordered businesses to close and told people to stay at home. The world economy has shuddered to a halt.

The virus has caused a global pandemic that has sickened more than 1.6 million people and killed more than 97,000. In the United States, more than 460,000 people have been sickened and more than 16,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In Massachusetts as of Thursday, the state reported 18,941 positive confirmed cases of the virus, 503 of whom had died.

Experts differ on the expected death toll in Massachusetts, Modeling by the University of Washington suggests that by August nearly 5,625 people in Massachusetts are expected to die from the virus. By contrast, a state model projects a maximum of about 4,300 could die, the Globe reported Thursday.

The virus can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people with serious underlying conditions are most at risk for severe illness and death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Larry Edelman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.