Boston’s major hospitals so far staying ahead of high demand for ICU beds

“I don’t believe we will get there,'' said Dr. Daniel Talmor, chief of anesthesia and critical care at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. ”I am quite confident we won’t get to Italy or New York.''

Though some doctors predict infections and deaths will continue to climb for about two weeks, two hospital leaders said they believe advanced planning and social distancing efforts are paying off, potentially allowing the health care system to sidestep worst-case projections.

Boston’s major hospitals are largely staying ahead of the surging demand for intensive-care beds in the coronavirus pandemic and, so far, leaders are cautiously optimistic they will avoid the overwhelming crush of patients that has hit other cities.

Hospitals have rapidly opened new intensive care unit beds by moving ventilators and other equipment into regular hospital rooms that have piped-in oxygen and into post-anesthesia recovery units. The have also pulled regular floor nurses to work with specialized ICU nurses.

Some hospitals have opened new ICUs for coronavirus patients even if they had space in their regular ICUs, so they could keep infected patients separate from those without infections. Physicians at the city’s four largest hospitals said they still have capacity to add at last several hundred more ICU beds if necessary.

Intensive care units are where the sickest patients of all types are treated, including those with severe lung damage that can be caused by COVID-19, and also patients with heart failure, cancer, and other life-threatening conditions.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, which normally has 77 ICU beds, has steadily increased that number and had 102 patients in ICU beds on Thursday — more than half with COVID-19. The hospital could expand to 200 ICU beds and even beyond that if it moved patients into repurposed operating rooms as some New York City hospitals have done, Talmor said.

As of Friday afternoon, Massachusetts General Hospital had 111 patients with COVID-19 in its ICUs. Mass. General typically has 150 ICU beds, but can expand to about 300, which would include putting patients in operating rooms, said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief of emergency preparedness.

"I don’t think we would get there,'' he said. "More recent data projections have suggested we will not hit our most extreme scenario. It’s definitely going to get worse but not a worst-case scenario.''

Still, the mounting number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Massachusetts hospitals in the past week is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of the virus and the unprecedented challenge for medical providers. On Tuesday, public health officials issued guidelines to help hospitals make dismal decisions about how to ration ventilators and ICU beds to patients with the greatest chance of long-term survival — a possibility doctors hope won’t be necessary but a sign that officials are not taking anything for granted.

Biddinger said he expects the number of coronavirus patients, including those sick enough to require intensive care beds and a ventilator, will continue to rise steadily for the next 10 to 14 days.

In a press conference Friday, Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts plans to have an additional 3,500 acute care and ICU beds available above normal capacity as hospitals expand and the state builds field hospitals for those who are less seriously ill. Right now, 55 percent of hospital beds in the state are occupied, he said, leaving room for a surge in patients.

Still, he said, "our health care system will be stretched like never before.''

The latest figures from the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association show that, for 44 hospitals that agreed to publicly release their data, about 1,660 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized Thursday — a number hospitals can manage in part because they have cancelled non-urgent elective surgeries.

Of the total, about one in three were in intensive care. At academic medical centers like Beth Israel Deaconess, Mass. General, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which accept transfers of the very sickest patients from smaller hospitals, the percent of COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care was between 40 and 50 percent. Beth Israel Deaconess, for example, has taken ICU patients from hospitals in Milton and Cambridge.

Boston Medical Center, which treats more poor and minority patients than other hospitals in the city, is the only large teaching hospital so far that temporarily closed its doors to new intensive care patients and re-routed ambulances heading its way.

On Sunday, in response to its capacity problem, the hospital sent nine coronavirus patients who needed intensive care to other Boston hospitals, in large part because it did not have enough specialized nurses in place to care for them. ICU nurses normally care for one or two patients each and more of these patients required one-on-one care than expected, said Dr. Alastair Bell, the hospital’s chief operating officer.

"It bought us a bit of breathing room,'' he said. "We knew other organizations had capacity.''

In the past week, the number of coronavirus patients at Boston Medical Center has grown at a rapid clip, more than doubling to 176 on Thursday. The hospital normally has 63 ICU beds but has expanded since Sunday and on Thursday had 72 intensive care patients — more than half with confirmed coronavirus. BMC has plans to expand to 120 ICU beds if needed.

The impact of this pandemic on BMC is even more intense if one considers the number of patients admitted with possible coronavirus who are awaiting test results. These patients are treated as if they were positive, requiring staff to wear full protective gear. With those patients, BMC had a total of 218 coronavirus-related hospitalizations — more than half its total number of adult beds.

Boston Medical Center also appears to have fewer full-service ventilators than other major hospitals, but Bell said he believes other Boston institutions will continue to be a release valve for the state’s largest “safety net'’ hospital. Residents in the Boston neighborhoods of Mattapan and Dorchester, which are part of BMC’s primary service area, are being particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

"Hopefully if there is a disproportionate impact, we’re able to distribute care appropriately,'' he said.

Doctors said that Boston appears on track for a relatively moderate, rather than overwhelming, number of patients needing hospitalization, perhaps because of social distancing measures that were put in place weeks ago. The hospitals also benefited from not being the first hot spot, Bell said, and were able to learn from what their health care counterparts encountered in Seattle and New York.

Coronavirus patients in Boston’s ICUs seem similar to those in other cities and countries, they said. Most are older than 60 and many have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious cases of the virus. But there are also patients in their 20s and 30s who have no apparent extra risk. Preliminary state and city data suggests Black and Hispanic infection rates are higher than average, though race data is not available for a large percentage of cases.

Amid the grim news of coronavirus-related deaths in the state surpassing 500 on Thursday, doctors are starting to successfully wean patients off ventilators — at least 20 so far at Mass. General. "There are fantastic stories of people who are critically ill and are recovering,'' Biddinger said.

Liz Kowalczyk can be reached at lizbeth.kowalczyk@globe.com.