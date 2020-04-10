Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into coronavirus deaths at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

In a joint statement Friday, the two federal law enforcement agencies said their focus would be on whether the veterans were provided with appropriate medical care before, and during, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice and Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew Lelling said Friday they have opened a civil rights investigation into the operations of the soldiers’ home in Holyoke where 32 veterans have died since March 24, 28 of them from COVID-19.

“It would be difficult to overstate our obligation to the health and well-being of elderly and disabled military veterans and, by extension, to their families,” said Lelling. “We will aggressively investigate recent events at the Home and, as needed, require the Commonwealth to adopt reforms to ensure patient safety in the future. My condolences to the families of those veterans who died while in the Home’s care; we will get to the bottom of what happened here.”

The soldiers’ home is operated by the state of Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker has already hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pearlstein to conduct his own investigation into the operations at the facility where the National Guard has been called in to assist staff in caring for the elderly servicemen.

