Federal government has failed to protect front-line workers

As Katie Johnston reports in “Grocery workers demand better protection” (Business, April 8), front-line essential workers, including grocery and other retail store employees, are succumbing to COVID-19. These employees are not expendable. But regrettably, as they confront potentially lethal hazards each day at work, the federal government has failed to step in and require compliance with a uniform set of practices adaptable to various workplace settings.

On April 8, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued an alert that recommends certain protections for retail workers. But the alert lists safety tips employers “can follow,” not measures they “must” implement. Grocery and retail employees — and all workers — deserve to be protected from exposure to infectious diseases like COVID-19 by an emergency temporary standard that’s enforceable by OSHA. That would be a uniform set of best-practice health and safety requirements that all employers will be held accountable to comply with, not as an option but as a mandate.