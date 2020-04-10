On Good Friday, a pastor reflects on how the coronavirus has interrupted our rituals

It’s not just an emotionally challenging day, but a logistically challenging day as well. At Christ Church in Harvard Square where I work, we usually offer two main services, each with a prelude of walking the Stations of the Cross. In between those services, we offer a children’s service that involves about 15 adults from the parish re-enacting some of the key scenes of the day, followed by an Easter egg dying party that involves about 400 hard-boiled eggs, to be hidden on Saturday in the Old Burial Ground for the Easter egg hunt. The whole effort involves upwards of 50 volunteers.

For the past 10 years, Good Friday has probably been my most intense day of the year. As an Episcopal Priest, it is an emotional day, the one day set aside for us to contend with all of humanity’s worst inclinations. To contend with betrayal and death and absence and silence. The services on this day have no dismissal, people simply leave in silence.

In-between all of that are moments stolen to finish Easter sermons, or make pastoral calls, or runs to the hardware store for some forgotten thing we would need before the week was over. It is an intense day toward the end of an intense octave — eight days of services, each unique in character that tell some aspect of our most sacred story.

Of course, none of those things are happening today. As best we can, we have tried to provide resources for our people to worship at home, to record the key aspects of our Holy Week services, to provide familiar words, a taste of the music we are known for, and images of familiar faces and past years’ services. And while it’s been a hectic couple of weeks, it was all “in the can,” by Thursday.

I am amazed at what many of my colleagues around the diocese and globe are doing in terms of livestreaming services this week, but for many reasons, that didn’t feel quite right for us. So today just feels bizarre. I suspect that many clergy will experience something similar. The past month or so has been so focused on trying to look after our people who are at risk in some way, figuring out what we can and can’t do, transitioning things to some virtual format (i.e., figuring out which microphone that I can still order from Amazon will actually work with my stupid cell phone), that somewhere in our most sacred days, whether Holy Week, or Passover, or Ramadan, might be the first space we find to let it really sink in . . . how different this year feels.

I miss the intensity and the intimacy of being on the journey this week. My heart and mind and body are ready for something that just can’t happen this year. Indeed, it is Good Friday, it is our day to contend with betrayal and death and absence and silence.

As hard as Good Friday is this year, I still have faith that hope is waiting for us somewhere on the horizon. While Easter is going to look and feel different this year, the message of hope is still the same, and each of us who chooses can have a part in it.

We’ve been saying, “the building is closed, but the Church is open,” and in that spirit my Easter prayer this year is, first, that everyone stay home. And while at home, that those who observe Easter find a way to worship and to feel connected to their church community and to the people they love. And second, that people stay safe. And that while staying safe, they find a way to share hope, to bring God’s light to some dark corner, to the lonely, the exhausted, the fearful, to those whose lives are at risk, to those whose lives have been turned upside down.

I’ve been finding hope, both in extraordinary offers of help, but maybe more so in those who are willing to receive help, and I pray that each of us will experience a little bit of both.

The Rev. Jonathan Eden is the associate rector at Christ Church in Cambridge.

