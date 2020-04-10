If the battle against coronavirus is war, it’s a civil war

Winston Churchill he’s not. But if the battle to contain and defeat the coronavirus is war, it’s a civil war. The disease has exposed regional and cultural divides that dangerously undermine the unified national response we need to achieve anything close to victory.

President Trump wants to don the mantle of military general, engaged in a valiant campaign against the threat of COVID-19. “I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president,” he said last month . “We had the best economy we’ve ever had. And then, one day, you have to close it down in order to defeat this enemy.”

Trump is pitting Washington against the states, competing with them for medical supplies and demanding public tribute from governors as a condition of federal aid. Some governors are fighting with mayors in their own states, attempting to nullify local steps to control the disease. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis moved to overrule stay-at-home guidance issued by the mayor of Tampa because the city’s plan didn’t include an exemption for religious services. In Arizona, the mayor of Phoenix is feuding with Governor Doug Ducey, who has declared that beauty salons and golf courses are “essential” businesses allowed to remain open.

Federal-state tensions are not the only dynamic. Dense, globalized urban areas hit hardest — and first — by the disease are being scorned in some over-confident, less populated areas. Second-home communities from the Berkshires to Nantucket are begging their wealthy city mice to stay away. That cities are more often Democratic and rural precincts more often Republican only deepens the divide.

Even in reliably Democratic Massachusetts, a red-blue split defines how residents view the crisis. According to a tracking poll conducted by BlueCross of Massachusetts and MassINC, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to think the coronavirus poses a “very serious” threat by a margin of 77 to 58 percent. This polarization is doubtless a reflection of Republican’s fealty to a president who has until recently downplayed the urgency of the pandemic, and of their media consumption, full of inaccurate and indifferent “news.” (There’s also a significant gender gap, with 74 percent of women believing the threat is very serious compared to just 62 percent of men.)

At times the conflicts look like something right out of 1860. The states that waited until after April 1 to issue stay-at-home guidance are all in the South: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, and Washington, DC. Northern states such as Rhode Island are threatening to forcibly quarantine “snowbirds” returning from Florida, where cases of the disease are rising.

Last week, The New York Times began publishing graphic maps of the United States showing a stark difference in response to the virus along rural-urban and North-South lines. One map derived from cellphone data depicted when — and where — residents stopped driving more than two miles, indicating they were obeying voluntary quarantines. The map showed the most driving was still occurring in Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. Social media lit up with complaints that the Times was trying to shame residents in rural communities who have no choice but to drive long distances for groceries and jobs.

Another map showed when residents within states under stay-at-home orders started to limit their movements. Not surprisingly, people in wealthier census tracts were able to transition into working at home more quickly than those whose jobs required them to serve on the front lines: bus drivers, grocery clerks, first responders. And we are just beginning to grasp how devastating the toll is in communities of color. The notion that this disease is a social leveler, afflicting all Americans equally, is a fantasy.

Still, no one group or region of the country is completely immune from the dislocations of COVID-19. If ever a war required solidarity, this is it. Business leaders and their political allies need to pause their lobbying and accept economic strictures while the disease is still spreading. Civil libertarians — whether Cambridge leftists or Idaho survivalists — need to take a breath before decrying government overreach. Every American needs to heed the words of a prescient Republican from Illinois who went on to became a Civil War general: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.