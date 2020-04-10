Justice in the age of Covid-19

The big difference is that while Massachusetts courts have generally embraced new technologies as they have come along, the US Supreme Court remains firmly in denial, its majestic courtroom a place forbidden to cameras and computers.

And the distinguished members of the US Supreme Court ? The high court officially announced the postponement of hearings on all new cases for the remainder of the term, leaving the door only slightly ajar that it may consider “other alternatives” before the court adjourns ( usually in late June or early July ) until October.

No one will ever know if the justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court were in robes or running shorts, but what they clearly were was on the job this week, listening via teleconference to oral argument in 12 scheduled cases.

Advertisement

So after shutting Massachusetts courthouses to the public for all but emergency matters back in March and halting jury trials at least until May 4, the SJC came up with its own work-around for hearing cases in the age of COVID-19.

The seven-member court took up a case on March 31 involving the possible release of prison inmates to stem the spread of the virus in county and state facilities, rendering a decision only days later to speed up the release of nonviolent pre-trial detainees. The case was heard via teleconference and ran what was surely a record 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 58 seconds. (Usually, oral argument is limited to 15 minutes per side or per attorney, if there are several parties.)

In that case, the court released an audio file of the entire hearing later that same day. Monday, however, the court for the first time live-streamed the audio of its teleconference, allowing the public to listen in real time, as it can in normal times, to a full video live-stream.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s awkward and more time-consuming. A hearing on a challenge to the ballot question aimed at expanding the sale of beer and wine to more food stores took more than an hour-and-a-half. And at one point, Chief Justice Ralph Gants apologized for interrupting a colleague, noting, “I can’t see anyone’s body language.”

So no eye contact, no body language — but far better than the court saying “never mind.”

“It wasn’t a matter of whether there would be an April sitting,” said Jennifer Donahue, the court’s chief public information officer. “It was a matter of how.”

The Massachusetts Appeals Court is piloting another possible “how,” using Zoom, which does indeed let the parties see each other. The original video conference then gets posted on the court’s YouTube site for a time, but then an audio recording becomes the official public record, Donahue said. The Appeals Court sits in three-judge panels, making the Zoom hearings entirely feasible.

And then there’s the highest court in the land — with several cases critical to the next election — which can’t seem to get out of its own way.

The court continues to deliberate in private via teleconferencing on cases it has already heard, according to its public information office.

But it postponed the scheduled March sitting, which included cases involving whether President Donald Trump’s financial records are subject to subpoena by either the House or a New York grand jury. Now the April sitting is on ice, including a fight over “faithless electors” in the Electoral College and objections to the Trump administration’s offering exemptions from the Affordable Care Act to those with religious objections to its abortion or birth control provisions.

Advertisement

All of those cases cry out for clarity before the next election.

The court announcement did say it “will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the Term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time. The Court will consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the Courtroom before the end of the Term.”

There isn’t an institution that hasn’t been impacted by this virus, that hasn’t had to adapt to keep things moving. The US Supreme Court should be no exception. It too has a duty to the American people to continue to deliver justice on critical constitutional issues — and to embrace the technologies that will enable it to do so in a transparent way.

These are indeed extraordinary times, times that demand much of our leaders — and a good time for this critical institution to come into the 21st century.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.