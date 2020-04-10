Boston’s Parlor Skis shifts to manufacturing face shields

Since Thursday, the company’s 2,500-square-foot facility off the William McClellan Highway has transformed its entire factory floor. A team of four to five socially distanced workers assemble lightweight shields out of clear plastic, a strip of foam and a plastic strap. The face shields are not sterile or FDA approved, but co-founder and manager Mark Wallace said they are plenty effective as protection during the coronavirus pandemic and not intended for medical use.

Making face shields is in and making skis is out for East Boston’s Parlor, New England’s largest ski and snowboard manufacturer.

“They’ll stop coronavirus droplets from hitting you, there’s a physical barrier,” said Wallace. “It’s way better than nothing.”

Advertisement

The masks cost $3.25 apiece and are available through the company’s website. If people want to make a donation, the company will make sure the face shields will wind up in the hands of front-line workers who need them most, including Goggles for Docs.

Wallace said Parlor first heard about the face-shield conversion from a Michigan-based ski manufacturer, Shaggy’s. After spending a week sourcing materials, Parlor has enough supplies on hand to make 25,000 shields, with capacity to make approximately 1,000 a day.

After first mentioning its initiative on social media Thursday night, Parlor it had received 1,000 orders by 9 a.m. Friday morning. It heard from an ambulance company in Massachusetts and Vermont grocery stores who want them for their cashiers.

“We’re not planning to be in the face-shield business forever, but the issue here is not demand but being able to keep up,” said Wallace. “We want to participate. We want to keep our guys busy but also there’s a real need for this. One of the things about being a small company is being able to respond quickly when there are these kinds of acute needs, so that’s what pushing us to do this. If people need these things, we’re going to work hard to get them to them.”

Advertisement

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB