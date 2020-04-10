Eduardo Rodriguez to compete in ‘MLB The Show’ players league

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez will compete in the first-ever “MLB The Show” online players league. A player from each of the 30 teams will represent their club which will help raise $175,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of America and Canada.

Players will play 29 games online throughout the month of April in a three-inning format. After that, the top eight teams will advance to the postseason, which will largely reflect the standard MLB postseason.