Eduardo Rodriguez to compete in ‘MLB The Show’ players league

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated April 10, 2020, 47 minutes ago
Eduardo Rodriguez will represent the Red Sox in the “MLB The Show” players league.
Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez will compete in the first-ever “MLB The Show” online players league. A player from each of the 30 teams will represent their club which will help raise $175,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of America and Canada.

Players will play 29 games online throughout the month of April in a three-inning format. After that, the top eight teams will advance to the postseason, which will largely reflect the standard MLB postseason.

The tournament starts Friday evening at 9 p.m. when Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell will face Cincinnati’s Amir Garret. Fans can stream the games on a number of video platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

Julian McWiliams can be reached at julian.mcwiliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack