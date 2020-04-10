Forest bathing is nothing more than a (rewarding) walk in the woods

In 2020, the great outdoors is no longer a common subject in the sports pages. For decades, the Globe sports section was a repository of exquisite outdoor prose, penned by the likes of Henry Moore and Monty Montgomery, and later Tony Chamberlain (nicknamed “The Commodore” for his love of floating vessels great and small).

So off I went to the woods, fully clothed, for a few hours last weekend, ready to take a bath, one that promised to be far more rewarding than that of the 401(k) variety many of us have drowned in over the last few weeks.

Forest bathing requires no soap or towel. The practice, which originated in Japan some 40 years ago, is typically for the fully-clothed. Thank goodness. Avid bathers suggest dressing in layers, ideally in loose-fitting clothes, and wearing sturdy but comfortable footwear.

Advertisement

Fine writers, those three gents could make baiting a hook or sitting for hours in a duck blind a compelling read. What a sharp contrast to current-day Patriots beat writers, who must work at Updike-ian levels to breathe life into the rote mutterings of Bill Belichick out at Gillette’s Lighthouse in the Forest.

Get me to the duck blind, please, and leave me there. At least a duck blind is what it is.

Forest bathing is nothing more than a walk in the woods. It’s simple. It’s free. Above all, it’s not anyone’s definition of productive, which is the point of the entire exercise.

The bath is a cerebral scrub, with the trees and the sounds and the smells meant to refocus and recharge the mind. It’s Mother Nature’s luxury outdoor spa, sans the celery strips, tofu, hot stone massage, and the $800-a-night "guest” fee.

Henry David Thoreau went to the woods, first and foremost, he wrote, to live deliberately. He felt the woods had things to teach, and he feared reaching his end of days without learning those lessons, ultimately regretting to “discover that I had not lived.”

Advertisement

There was nothing quite so grandiose or karma-altering in my quick dip into the forest over the weekend, in the thick of an expansive patch of tall pines and sturdy oaks across town from Thoreau’s Walden in Concord. Thoreau lived in his hut for two years; I ducked out for about three hours and gave myself extra big-boy points for turning off my cellphone . . . at least for most of the trip.

But the forest foray was worthwhile in many ways, and I quickly regretted that it took a pandemic for me to revisit something I did routinely as a kid, back before Joni Mitchell made famous her lamentation that someone took all the trees and put ‘em in a tree museum. Frankly, for our penchant to ignore them, maybe the museum isn’t that far-fetched.

We played in the woods all the time as kids, chasing frogs, catching turtles, picking wild berries, tilling dirt to find arrowheads, crafting huts from the boulders of abandoned stone walls. The woods stood still in silence, unchanged, moved only by our imagination and wonder.

We are fortunate. We have acres upon acres of open, accessible forest in Massachusetts, prime turf for the forest bather in you. The trees are always calling, inviting, their magic ready to be summoned.

In Japan, where it all began in the early ‘80s, the practice is known as “shinrin-yoku.” One of the nation’s experts, Dr. Qing Li, is the president of the Japanese Society of Forest Medicine. Who knew? His book, “Forest Bathing: How Trees Can Help You Find Health and Happiness,” was translated into English by Viking in 2018. I’ll confess to not getting the good doctor’s book before my bath.

Advertisement

A recent story authored by Monica Prelle noted that some 40 years of forest bathing research showed the practice could decrease stress, improve mood states, promote mental health, improve vigor, reduce fatigue, and inspire feelings of awe.

That, my forest bathing buddies, is just hunk-a hunk-a burnin’ forest bathing right there. It slices. It dices. And it’s never available in stores.

My humble walk was pretty good, but I cannot attest to such lofty, curative powers. Maybe that takes a four- or five-hour bath. More likely it takes practice, time, long-term commitment. There is not instant karma.

I do go for a daily 45-minute walk, at a brisk pace of 4.5 miles an hour, and I have done that for the better part of 30 years. It works out to about 1,000 miles a year and it checks off most of those benefits to varying degrees. To be honest, though, I’m not sure I’ve ever been inspired to feelings of awe — a character flaw, for sure. More bathing required, maybe?

The coolest things during my walk included spotting a low-flying owl strafing an open field near sunset, and three whitetail deer sprinting and springing through a maze of trees and thick brush, their feather-duster tails pegged high.

Advertisement

For nearly a half-hour, I sat alongside one of those forgotten stone walls and admired the craftsmanship, imagined the hours and sweat it took to clear the field, hoist the boulders into position. It ran for endless yards, the rocks thick with moss, much of the wall standing as it had for a century or two.

The fields it once trimmed were overgrown, disorderly, a mockery to the chapped and callused hands that once lifted the rocks into place. Hard, back-breaking work forgotten.

I sat on a large boulder, with two tiny spiders, each the size of a semicolon, dangling from a branch inches above me, and turned my attention to the murmuring voice of the forest.

Birds chirped and sang. The canopy of tall pines swayed ever so slightly and randomly in the light breeze. The spring ground cover just beginning to sprout, the predominant smell came from the thick cushion of decomposing oak leaves on the forest floor. Ground water gurgled and splashed across an adjacent path.

There was no news in the forest, no sense of time, of urgency, of deadline. I felt better for it all, for the trip back in time, for the respite and the reminder of the gift too long ignored.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.