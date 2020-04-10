Harvard spring athletes will not be allowed to defer final year of eligibility

“As you know, the Ivy League is unique in its approach, and is established upon several overarching principles which create the enriching atmosphere at Harvard where athletics serves the College’s essential educational mission,” Scalise wrote. “One principle, in particular, was clearly relevant as we made a decision with regard to extending athletic participation: ‘Athletic participation ought never to interfere with or otherwise to distort normal academic progress toward the degree or post-baccalaureate plans for graduate work or employment.’”

In an e-mail sent to Harvard athletes on Thursday, athletic director Bob Scalise addressed how the Ivy League will handle the NCAA’s ruling to extend an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes in spring sports whose seasons were canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvard athletes sitting out the spring semester in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will not be able to defer their final season of eligibility to 2021.

The Ivy made the decision collectively.

“The Ivy League Presidents have agreed that “Ivy League athletes are students first and foremost. No student-athlete should withdraw from the spring 2020 term for the sole purpose of preserving athletics eligibility.” Harvard has therefore determined that student-athletes will not be permitted to use the additional season of competition granted by the NCAA at Harvard College. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, but after thoughtful consideration.”

Athletes will be able to use the additional year of eligibility as graduate transfers at a school outside of the Ivy League. They can also seek undergraduate eligibility at other schools. Athletes would have to enter the transfer portal should they decide to use either option.

Scalise added, “While we know that you may understandably be disappointed, our sincere hope is that you continue to share our firm belief in the Ivy League principles and will continue on course at Harvard.”

The Ivy League was the first conference in college sports to respond to growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus when it canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which were to be hosted by Harvard last month. The next step was canceling spring sports altogether.

Harvard, Yale, and Princeton were the first Ivy schools to make its stances known to student-athletes. At Yale, the existing policy requires any student who withdraws to sit out two semesters before returning.

In a statement, Yale athletic director Vicky Chun said, “In this unprecedented time, we explored all realistic options for senior spring student-athletes to compete again in the coming year. After a thorough review, together with President Salovey, we believe it is important to follow our existing rules and regulations, which require a student who takes a personal withdrawal to be apart from the university for a full two semesters.”

From Princeton, “We need all of our students — laboratory scientists, performing artists, student-athletes, and others — to persist and graduate, even in these difficult circumstances. That is why we are fervently encouraging all of our students, athletes included, to continue on their current schedule for completion of their studies. For these reasons, Princeton has decided that it will not allow students who withdraw this spring to have an additional year of athletic eligibility at this University.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

