Masters memories: Globe reporters share their experiences at Augusta

Whether it’s the beauty of the course or the consuming desire of the world’s best golfers to win this tournament above all others, there is always drama. Only at the Masters do the spectators, on the course and at home watching TV, know the layout of the holes nearly as well as the players. The stage is familiar, but the script changes every year and it makes for an emotional, sentimental show.

For golf fans around the world, the first week of April means the Masters. It means the soft, golden air of a Georgia spring, it means brilliant green fairways and banks of azaleas bursting with color, it means an international field of the best golfers playing at the very edge of their abilities on Sunday afternoon.

This year, the pandemic has pushed the Masters to November, but we have asked Globe writers who have been there to share their experiences.

For writers who have the privilege of going to Augusta, as I did while working for the Asbury Park Press, treasured memories fall at your feet the way birdies fell into the hole for Jack Nicklaus in 1986.

Jack Nicklaus famously birdied No. 17 in the final round of the 1986 Masters. PHIL SANDLIN/Associated Press

It was the first of three Masters I covered, and I walked much of the back nine with Nicklaus while trying to keep track of the rest of the star-studded field on the manual scoreboards (Ballesteros! Norman! Watson! Langer!) It was that field that pushed the 46-year-old Nicklaus to play as if in his prime.

From behind the 15th green, I stood on tiptoe to watch him squint as he stood over his second shot in the fairway. He later said he was missing the pleasure of seeing his shots finish because he couldn’t see that far anymore. He dropped his shot onto the green and when he sank his eagle putt, the crowd around me roared joyfully. Only a Nicklaus roar could shake the pines guarding the green like that.

The roars followed me back to the press center (it’s all uphill), as Nicklaus picked up two more birdies on his way in.

Reporters in the press center were giddy, sitting on the edge of their seats. Nicklaus hadn't won a major in six years and he had been written off by many. Instead, the world's greatest golfer had all those experienced sportswriters slack-jawed in astonishment.

As a rookie, I couldn’t help but wonder if it was always like this. The very next year, in 1987, Greg Norman watched with unbearable grace as Larry Mize chipped in a 140-foot shot from off the green on 11 to steal their playoff. Later Norman arrived at the press center, half-empty beer in hand, and graciously told his story.

The Masters never disappoints.

Tara Sullivan: Tiger’s fifth victory was simply amazing

The thwack of the golf ball sounded normal, but the groan of the thick crowd around us said otherwise. Tiger Woods had just driven the ball off Augusta National’s famed 11th tee and it was heading directly into an unfriendly pine carpet far to the right of the fairway. A security guard running toward the ball’s unfortunate landing spot was yelling at spectators: “Do not touch that ball!”

The Masters we were all rooting for was unraveling. Tiger had bogeyed the 10th, falling two shots behind a charging Francesco Molinari. He was heading into Amen Corner, the course’s toughest test of a golfer’s nerve. But as he addressed his ball and swung a 7-iron, in the words of a nearby fan, “He did it!”

Yes he did. On the green. Par save. And then, another smart shot and par on No. 12, avoiding the Rae’s Creek water that swallowed the chances of Molinari, Brooks Koepka, and Ian Poulter. The lead was his. He wouldn’t give it back.

We all know what happened from there. Tiger’s fifth career Masters was the most amazing, memorable Masters ever, his comeback from professional and personal lows simply astounding. His work in taming Amen Corner was the key to the win, and watching it live is as impressive a year later as it was that day.

Tiger Woods's victory in 2019 was his 15th major championship victory. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Ben Volin: Takeaways from a week at Augusta

I was fortunate to cover the Masters one time in my career – the 2017 tournament, won by Sergio Garcia. Here are my memories:

▪ The rules. Obviously, no cell phones (you could have one in the media center, but had to leave it inside if you wanted to walk the course). It’s a liberating feeling to not have your phone with you, and have no connection to the outside world. Augusta National has several banks of pay phones. Digital cameras are allowed during practice rounds. Also, fans are not fans, rather “patrons.” The media relations people are sticklers for that.

▪ The course is spectacular. Not a single blade of grass or pine straw is out of place. The fairways are the lushest color of green this side of Ireland, and the elevation changes are more dramatic than they appear on TV, especially the approach shot down into two, the approach up into nine, and the tee shot down 10.

▪ I was lucky enough to play the course on Monday after the tournament after winning the media lottery. We used the member tees and the Sunday pins. They also gave us a caddy with the white suit, let us hit some balls on the range, and let us use the champions locker room. There’s not much to the room, but getting dressed at Tiger Woods’ locker is surreal.

The fairways were wide open and fairly easy to hit. The sand was like butter. The greens were like ice rinks. I couldn’t land an approach shot, and finished the day with 41 putts. It was the best 96 I ever shot (pars on 8, 9 and 11).

▪ Augusta gave me a 11:20 a.m. tee time and a 10:20 arrival time for my round. I pulled up to the gate at 10:15, and was told by the security guards that I was not allowed to be on the grounds until 10:20. So I drove across the street and waited in a CVS parking lot for five minutes.

▪ An early heat wave in 2017 brought the azaleas out earlier than usual, so they were dead during Masters week. CBS didn’t show them on the broadcast. The grounds are also conspicuously devoid of squirrels for the week.

▪ The food and prices – so good, and so cheap. A $5 beer is the most expensive item on the menu. Pimento cheese or turkey sandwiches for like $2.50. Bottles of water for a buck or two. And these incredible peach ice cream sandwiches with real cookies. Merchandise is reasonably priced as well, as well – items featuring the Augusta logo that you can only buy in person, not online. It was refreshing to attend a sporting event that didn’t completely gouge the customers.

▪ It felt like Disney World for rich golf fans. Instead of the Magic Kingdom and Epcot, you get Amen Corner and the 18th green. And the queues outside the merchandise shops and food huts are all well marked and operate efficiently, getting you in and out in record time. Then you read that in 2011, Augusta National hired Mark Perotta as its director of merchandizing -- hiring him away from, yup, the Walt Disney Company.

▪ If I went as a fan, I would try to do the Wednesday-Thursday combo. The practice rounds are much more low key and can be a lot of fun (especially the 16th hole on Tuesday, when most golfers try to skip their ball across the water onto the green). I’d want to see one round of the tournament, and Thursday is the most affordable.

Barbara Matson can be reached at barbara.matson @globe.com